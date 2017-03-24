Media invitation: Canadian Business Aviation Association and Bombardier Business Aircraft

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) -

Who: Canadian Business Aviation Association and Bombardier Business Aircraft What: Briefing on the economic impact of business aviation operations and manufacturing in Canada and update on Bombardier Business Aircraft Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 Time: 3:00-4:00 PM Where: Bombardier Training Centre 8575 Cote-de-Liesse, Saint Laurent, H4T 1G5

Business aviation manufacturing and operations together generate $10.7 billion in Canada annually, employing over 42,000 people nation-wide. The synergies between manufacturing and operations give Canada one of its strongest sectors: both as an internationally respected exporter, and as an economic enabler. Business aviation is a positive force across the country, serving as a catalyst for types and sizes of Canadian companies and export sectors, while providing access to remote and northern communities.

However, business aviation's many contributions are not always known or well understood. We are pleased to invite you to join Rudy Toering, President & CEO of the Canadian Business Aviation Association for a briefing that will dispel the myths and demonstrate how a strong business aviation community benefits Canada and Canadians. Bombardier will provide an update on its Business Aircraft division and progress on the Global 7000 aircraft flight validation.

Mr. Toering will also announce details of a $10,000 scholarship, open to students registered in aviation studies, to promote educational opportunities for schedulers and dispatchers, critical positions within the aviation community. The briefing will be followed by a tour of the Bombardier Training Centre, a comprehensive pilot and technical training facility dedicated to Bombardier aircraft programs.