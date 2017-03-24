Media invitation: Canadian Business Aviation Association and Bombardier Business Aircraft

March 24, 2017 13:00 ET
MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) -
Business aviation manufacturing and operations together generate $10.7 billion in Canada annually, employing over 42,000 people nation-wide. The synergies between manufacturing and operations give Canada one of its strongest sectors: both as an internationally respected exporter, and as an economic enabler. Business aviation is a positive force across the country, serving as a catalyst for types and sizes of Canadian companies and export sectors, while providing access to remote and northern communities.
However, business aviation's many contributions are not always known or well understood. We are pleased to invite you to join Rudy Toering, President & CEO of the Canadian Business Aviation Association for a briefing that will dispel the myths and demonstrate how a strong business aviation community benefits Canada and Canadians. Bombardier will provide an update on its Business Aircraft division and progress on the Global 7000 aircraft flight validation.
Mr. Toering will also announce details of a $10,000 scholarship, open to students registered in aviation studies, to promote educational opportunities for schedulers and dispatchers, critical positions within the aviation community. The briefing will be followed by a tour of the Bombardier Training Centre, a comprehensive pilot and technical training facility dedicated to Bombardier aircraft programs.
RSVPDebra Ward, Canadian Business Aviation AssociationT 613 274 0691M 613 850 9118dward@cbaa.caAnna Cristofaro, Bombardier Business AircraftT 514 855 8678M 438 994 6043anna.cristofaro@aero.bombardier.com
