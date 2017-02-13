Media Invited for Photo Op with Alberta Ministers -- Inclusion Alberta Ribbon Cutting Event -- March 1, 2017

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Inclusion Alberta is hosting a ribbon cutting event March 1, 2017 in order to thank Clark Builders, Alberta Culture & Tourism and contractors for their generous contributions towards our building improvements. Inclusion Alberta has been the recipient of three consecutive Community Enhancement Grants from Alberta Culture & Tourism totalling $226,000 which was then graciously matched and exceeded by our partner Clark Builders and contractors at $315,000.

Inclusion Alberta has been supporting children and adults with developmental disabilities and their families for over 60 years, with our Kingsway building being the hub of our provincial operations for 30 of those years. During that time our staffing complement has grown 10 fold with the Edmonton staff quadrupling and the number of families and individuals needing support growing exponentially.

"We are truly grateful for the generosity of Clark Builders, its contractors and the support from the Alberta government for enabling us to create a more accessible and family friendly setting," says Inclusion Alberta President Robin Acton. "Parents and individuals with developmental disabilities often meet with us in moments of crisis and distress, and our newly renovated building is now a more welcoming and comforting environment."

The media is invited to join us for a photo opportunity with:

The Honourable Ifran Sabir, Minister of Community & Social Services

The Honourable Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture & Tourism

MLA Deborah Drever (Calgary-Bow) (NDP)

MLA Richard Gotfried (Calgary-Fish Creek) (PC)

MLA Ron Orr (Lacombe-Ponoka) (W)

Representatives from Clark Builders

Representatives from Inclusion Alberta

Details:

Inclusion Alberta Ribbon Cutting Event -- Come and see our new look!

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

4pm-6pm

11724 Kingsway Ave

Edmonton, AB

Appetizers and refreshments will be served

About Inclusion Alberta: Inclusion Alberta (formerly Alberta Association for Community Living) is a family based, non-profit federation that advocates on behalf of children and adults with developmental disabilities and their families. Together, we share a dream of meaningful family life and community inclusion for individuals with developmental disabilities. As an advocacy organization we support families and individuals in their desire to be fully included in community life. www.inclusionalberta.org