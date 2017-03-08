News Room
March 08, 2017

Media Statement: Grob G120TP hard landing in Abbeville, Alabama

DOTHAN, ALABAMA--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - At approximately 2:00p.m. Central Standard Time, a CAE-owned Grob G120TP aircraft used for United States Army Fixed-Wing Flight Training experienced an engine issue causing a hard landing near Abbeville, Alabama.

One CAE instructor pilot and an Army student were transported to a local medical center for evaluation. There are no life-threatening injuries.

The Fort Rucker Emergency Operations Center has been notified and a full safety investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the incident.

