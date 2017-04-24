MediaPlatform Announces Next Generation of its Award-Winning Enterprise Webcasting Platform

The Leading Solution for CEO Town Halls & Wowza Partner to Provide Unparalleled Scalability, Device Support & Flashless Playback

LAS VEGAS, NV --(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - NAB SHOW - MediaPlatform (www.mediaplatform.com) today announced the upcoming release of the next generation of WebCaster -- the leading CEO Town Hall and e-learning webcasting platform for the Global 2000.

The next generation of WebCaster reflects MediaPlatform's unrivaled level of experience as a pioneer in live streaming behind the firewall and offers innovative product enhancements that include:

Wowza Streaming Engine™ integration that enables unmatched format & device support, new low latency delivery capabilities, and Flash-less playback options

Media producer workflow for creating customized and dynamic viewer experiences - before an event or in real-time

Failover capabilities

Enhanced Quality of Experience reporting

"When I joined MediaPlatform, WebCaster was already widely adopted by leading organizations and recognized by IT analysts as the standard for producing large, live webcasts," stated MediaPlatform CEO, Mike Newman. "It's been exciting to start with that kind of momentum and focus on layering on exciting new capabilities and integrations."

MediaPlatform has selected Wowza™ Media Systems (www.wowza.com) as its new media server partner. Wowza Streaming Engine is the gold standard of customizable media server software for building and delivering professional-grade streaming at any scale.

"Wowza presents the gold standard for software and services, that were created for people to innovate and build new streaming platforms, for any scale," said Carlos Perez, Chief Revenue Officer at Wowza. "We're excited to work with MediaPlatform, as they continue to drive WebCaster to deliver flexible and scalable streaming services for the enterprise."

Wowza Streaming Engine provides a flexible software solution-capable of ingesting any stream and delivering live and on-demand content to any device, all from a single media server. Wowza technologies are trusted by 20,000 enterprises in 170 countries, to deliver streaming solutions for in-house communications, external broadcasting, live events, custom streaming applications and more.

MediaPlatform has over a decade of experience powering interactive executive messaging and training at organizations that include Abbott Laboratories, Ericsson, EY, Phillips 66 and Sprint. With the industry's most trusted live streaming platform for large-scale online events, Gartner, Forrester and Frost & Sullivan have recognized MediaPlatform as a Leader in enterprise video content management and webcasting.

With the growing recognition of the positive impact that stronger connections with the C-suite have on an organization's bottom line, the world's top enterprises have begun to modernize their executive messaging programs. Companies across all industries seeking a competitive advantage are transitioning from web and video conferencing tools to robust webcasting solutions built specifically to meet the challenges of town hall and all-hands events.

As a critical component of the internal communications infrastructure at some of the world's largest corporations, MediaPlatform is synonymous with a level of continuous innovation only achievable through partnering closely with its customers.

MediaPlatform and Wowza are exhibiting at NAB Show April 24-27. MediaPlatform CEO Mike Newman and Wowza Director of Business Development Chris Cross will discuss the partnership between the two companies on Tuesday, April 25th at 2pm PT inside the Wowza booth #SU8521 in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Wowza

Wowza Media Systems™ is the recognized gold standard of streaming, with more than 19,000 customers in 170+ countries. By reducing the complexities of video and audio delivery to any device, Wowza™ enables organizations to expand their reach and more deeply engage their audiences, in industries ranging from education to broadcasting. Service providers, direct customers, and partners worldwide trust Wowza products to provide robust, customizable, and scalable streaming solutions-with powerful APIs and SDKs to meet organizations' evolving streaming needs.

www.wowza.com

About MediaPlatform

MediaPlatform is the leading enterprise YouTube enabling CEO Town Halls, employee communications and e-learning for companies that include Adobe, First Data Corporation, LexisNexis and NEC Corporation. MediaPlatform provides a comprehensive set of products and services to help organizations leverage the power of video to improve employee engagement, knowledge sharing and enhance productivity.

MediaPlatform is a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management and a Leader in the Forrester Wave for Enterprise Video Platforms with Webcasting.

www.mediaplatform.com