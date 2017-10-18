MediaPlatform Appoints New Worldwide VP of Sales to Expanding Team

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - October 18, 2017) - MediaPlatform (www.mediaplatform.com), the leading enterprise video and webcasting solution, today announced the addition of Craig Myers as its Vice President of Worldwide Sales.

Prior to MediaPlatform, Myers was a Regional Vice President for Mitel, a multi-billion dollar unified communications corporation. Myers' experience in the enterprise streaming space was solidified at VBrick, where he quickly grew to become Vice President of Worldwide Sales and the company experienced the highest growth rate in its history.

In addition to his sales leadership, Myers is also a true innovator in the streaming space. As co-founder and former CEO of VideoScape, Inc., he pioneered many contributions to the streaming industry, including being one of the first companies to leverage traditional videoconferencing technology as a publishing point for "do-it-yourself webcasting."

"I am thrilled to be part of the MediaPlatform family. They have clearly established themselves as a leader in the space and have assembled an incredibly talented group in all functional areas of the company," said Myers, Vice President of Worldwide Sales, MediaPlatform. "I am humbled and honored to work along side of Mike Newman (CEO) and the rest of the team and look forward to furthering MediaPlatform's leadership position in the market."

Myers shows a strong entrepreneurial spirit, deep experience in the streaming enterprise space, and a proven track record in understanding the enterprise video market.

"Craig and I have been in the streaming industry for about the same amount of time and I've really enjoyed watching him contribute to the industry as a distinguished entrepreneur, an executive, and as a highly accomplished sales leader," said Mike Newman, CEO, MediaPlatform.

"He has an impeccable reputation among colleagues, partners, and customers and I'm thrilled that we were able to attract Craig to MediaPlatform as our sales leader and that we're finally getting a chance to work side by side."

About MediaPlatform

MediaPlatform is the leading enterprise video platform enabling large-scale live streaming and on-demand video for corporate communications, training and collaboration across all industries to help organizations leverage the power of video to improve employee engagement and enhance productivity. The MediaPlatform customer list includes Abbott Laboratories, EY, FINRA Phillips 66, Sprint and UL.