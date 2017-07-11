MediaPlatform Enables Skype for Business Broadcasting to Audiences of Unlimited Size

Leading Corporate Live Streaming Platform Provides Scalable Delivery to Users of Microsoft's Unified Communications Solution

LOS ANGELES, CA --(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - MediaPlatform (www.mediaplatform.com), the leading enterprise live streaming platform and on-demand video content management solution, today announced an integration with Microsoft Skype for Business to enable broadcasting of video meetings to audiences of over 10,000 live concurrent viewers.

"We're very excited to announce the interoperability of our award-winning WebCaster video streaming platform with Skype for Business, to enable highly scalable live webcasts directly from a Skype for Business client," stated Mike Newman, CEO, MediaPlatform. "The accessibility and ease-of-use offered by Skype for Business paired with WebCaster's scalability and highly customizable experience is already changing the way leading organizations communicate today."

The interoperability between Skype for Business and MediaPlatform is the first of its kind, pairing the most widely deployed unified communications tool in the Fortune 500 with the award-winning enterprise live streaming solution, to help organizations seamlessly deliver interactive multimedia presentations to audiences of any size, viewing in any location.

Skype for Business and the WebCaster Platform

Organizations currently using Skype for Business can now take advantage of the live streaming platform recognized as a Leader by Gartner to securely scale internal and external video communications.

With MediaPlatform WebCaster, Skype for Business users gain access to a powerful set of enterprise-grade features, via cloud or on-premises install, that include: viewer registration, slides, pre-recorded content, Q&A, polling and auto-archiving. With support for adaptive bitrate streaming (ABR) and robust viewer analytics, WebCaster guarantees delivery of every presentation while also providing valuable data regarding viewer engagement and behavior.

Existing WebCaster integrations with Cisco, Polycom and Zoom provide users of these leading tools with a solution for overcoming the challenges of delivering large-scale video meetings to a globally dispersed workforce, and assist organizations in deriving greater ROI from their conferencing investments.

Delivering Skype for Business Broadcasts to the Global Workforce

MediaPlatform offers Skype for Business users unparalleled online video broadcasting capability via a rules-based delivery engine that leverages all available options to ensure successful streaming. According to global consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, this technology, called SmartPath, "Gives MediaPlatform a distinct edge on its competition."

Companies that have chosen Skype for Business as their UC system can now utilize the unmatched audience reach enabled with SmartPath by tailoring a set of media distribution and failover rules to assign a compatible stream to each video distribution technology dynamically. With MediaPlatform and Skype for Business, an organization can scale its unified communications initiatives across virtually any type of delivery scenario while also protecting internal networks.

Skype for Business Quality of Service and Quality of Experience

As enterprises make it convenient for corporate leaders scattered across the globe to broadcast Skype for Business meetings to connect with an equally diffuse employee base, the demand for quality of experience information during these interactions has grown.

With the release of the MediaPlatform integration with Skype for Business, IT departments now have access to the QoS and QoE data that is vital to assessing the effectiveness of corporate communications activities inside the Microsoft UC environment. The Video Business Intelligence (VBI) dashboard is the world's first real-time monitoring system for Skype for Business broadcasts with detailed tracking of buffers, failovers, play success and more -- down to the individual user level.

Through VBI, network managers responsible for maintaining Skype for Business deployments will now gain access to prescriptive analytics for evaluating the performance of the entire corporate system.

MediaPlatform and the Microsoft Ecosystem

The ability to broadcast Skype for Business meetings to audiences of unlimited size is the latest addition to the previously available integrations between MediaPlatform and Microsoft.

SharePoint: MediaPlatform's integration with SharePoint enables the streaming of interactive live and on-demand video into the enterprise portal used by 80% of the Fortune 100. Skype for Business recordings and other corporate media assets can be created, centrally managed and viewed on any device without leaving the SharePoint environment. MediaPlatform powers an enhanced video experience inside on-premises SharePoint installations and Office 365.

Yammer: With the MediaPlatform integration for Yammer, enterprises can more easily incorporate video into the social fabric of the organization, and strengthen collaboration across distributed teams. Knowledge sharing and departmental communications are improved through live streaming inside the Yammer portal with presentations powered by MediaPlatform.

About MediaPlatform

MediaPlatform is the leading enterprise video platform enabling large-scale live streaming and on-demand video for corporate communications, training and collaboration across all industries to help organizations leverage the power of video to improve employee engagement and enhance productivity. The MediaPlatform customer list includes Abbott Laboratories, Ericsson, EY, Phillips 66, Sprint and UL.

MediaPlatform is a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management.