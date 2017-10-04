MediaPlatform Listed in Innovators Quadrant For Enterprise Video Market in Latest Markets and Markets Report

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - October 04, 2017) - MediaPlatform (www.mediaplatform.com), the leading enterprise video and webcasting solution, today announced its inclusion in the Innovators Quadrant of the 2017 Markets and Markets Report, Enterprise Video Market Global Forecast to 2022. Markets and Markets, a global marketing research company, provides business intelligence analysis for Fortune 500 companies across the globe.

According to Enterprise Video Market Global Forecast to 2022, many organizations are integrating enterprise video solutions into their corporate workflow to enhance operational productivity and unified communications.

Markets and Markets referenced notable key players in the enterprise video space in the report, such as MediaPlatform, who are "developing and maintaining a strong product portfolio by expanding their core attributes and functionalities of video solutions, thereby strengthening their offerings for worldwide customers."

Among the types of enterprise video solutions available, the report notes that "the webcasting segment is expected to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period." The forecast notes the importance of webcasting as part of enterprise video solutions due to its ability to create direct connections with a variety of audiences and geographical locations instantaneously.

"It's extremely gratifying to be recognized by Markets and Markets for the reliability and comprehensiveness of our current live webcasting platform, as well as for our commitment to innovation as evidenced by the platform's security, deployment flexibility, and ability to help large organizations safely migrate from Flash Video," stated Mike Newman, CEO, MediaPlatform.

The report notes that the global enterprise video market is expected to grow exponentially from 2017 to 2022, with North America being the largest market earliest adopter of enterprise video technology.

About Markets and Markets

Markets and Markets is a global market research and consulting company. The company serves as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world, it provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services.

About MediaPlatform

MediaPlatform is the leading enterprise video platform enabling large-scale live streaming and on-demand video for corporate communications, training and collaboration across all industries to help organizations leverage the power of video to improve employee engagement and enhance productivity. The MediaPlatform customer list includes Abbott Laboratories, EY, FINRA Phillips 66, Sprint and UL.