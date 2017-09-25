MediaPlatform and Ramp Partner to Enable Flash-Less Multicasting Inside the Enterprise

Leading Enterprise Video Solutions Partner for Delivery of Standards-Based HLS Live Streaming

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - September 25, 2017) - MICROSOFT IGNITE CONFERENCE -- MediaPlatform (www.mediaplatform.com), the award-winning enterprise streaming platform recognized as a Leader by Gartner and Forrester, today announced it has partnered with Ramp (www.ramp.com), the leading provider of next-generation enterprise video delivery solutions, to enable Flash-less multicasting for large-scale live streaming of online corporate events.

MediaPlatform WebCaster, the webcasting platform of choice in the Fortune 1000, is now integrated with AltitudeCDN™ Multicast+ from Ramp, the only multicast solution for HLS. Following its recent announcement of the enterprise streaming industry's first HTML5 Unified Video Player with failover capabilities, MediaPlatform continues to solidify its position as the most secure, scalable and reliable solution for organizations seeking a path for a painless transition away from Flash.

"Within many of the large organizations we work with, multicasting has a loyal following," stated MediaPlatform CEO Mike Newman. "Ramp anticipated the need for multicast in a Flash-less world and has worked extremely collaboratively with us to ensure we can offer this capability without compromising any of the reliability, analytics, and failover capabilities our customers expect."

With the impending end of the Microsoft™ multicast server support and movement away from Flash, AltitudeCDN™ Multicast+ provides a cost-effective, high-quality and non-invasive option that is rapidly becoming the industry standard.

"We are excited about this partnership knowing customers will uniquely benefit from our mutual emphasis on enabling a high quality of experience for video communications inside the firewall," said Tom Racca, CEO at Ramp. "Both companies recognize enterprises need flexibility and choice in selecting the best components for their video ecosystem. MediaPlatform provides a mechanism for orchestrating media distribution and failover rules that leverage the video delivery solutions an enterprise chooses to deploy on the network. Similarly, Ramp's common enterprise streaming infrastructure allows organizations to standardize on a vendor-neutral delivery infrastructure that will support all the streaming platforms in use across the company."

Key to the integration of AltitudeCDN™ Multicast+ with MediaPlatform is the SmartPath technology. This innovative solution from MediaPlatform provides enterprises with a rules-based delivery engine, which features the ability to deliver a variety of video formats to different portions of the corporate network -- whether it's HLS unicast streams or Flash-less multicasting via Ramp.

In addition to providing organizations with a platform for managing video delivery while transitioning away from Flash, the Ramp and MediaPlatform partnership is also highlighted by the option to achieve real-time visibility into network performance during an event. Video Business Intelligence from MediaPlatform is a Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE) dashboard for monitoring failover, buffers, play success and other key streaming indicators for live broadcasts.

As enterprise streaming technologies increasingly consolidate to provide organizations with the flexibility to architect a video delivery approach that meets their needs, this partnership between companies with a combined two decades of behind-the-firewall live streaming experience stands out in the evolving corporate streaming space.

To learn more about the Ramp and MediaPlatform partnership, contact an enterprise streaming consultant at info@mediaplatform.com.

About MediaPlatform

MediaPlatform is the leading enterprise video platform enabling large-scale live streaming and on-demand video for corporate communications, training and collaboration across all industries. With solutions for content creation, delivery and quality of service monitoring, MediaPlatform provides organizations that include Abbott Laboratories, FINRA, Phillips 66, Sprint and UL with the most feature-rich enterprise video product on the market.

www.mediaplatform.com

About Ramp

Ramp specializes in optimizing the distribution of video behind the firewall to alleviate network congestion and significantly reduce bandwidth consumption. Ramp's AltitudeCDN™ enterprise content delivery network (eCDN) is a suite of software solutions for multicasting and advanced video caching, two of the most effective approaches for managing the impact of live and on-demand video traffic on the corporate network.

www.ramp.com