MediaPlatform Showcasing Updates to Conferencing Integrations and Webcasting Quality of Experience Dashboard at Enterprise Connect

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - ENTERPRISE CONNECT CONFERENCE - MediaPlatform, Inc. (www.mediaplatform.com), the leading enterprise YouTube for CEO Town Hall webcasts, e-learning and employee communication, today announced that it will be demonstrating the latest updates to its SmartBridge and Video Business Intelligence products at the Enterprise Connect Conference in Orlando this week.

"We're excited to showcase VBI and SmartBridge at Enterprise Connect because they are so well aligned with the major trends we're seeing in the market," stated Mike Newman, MediaPlatform's CEO. "In virtually every customer engagement, we see requirements for extremely detailed quality of experience monitoring, which we're able to provide with VBI, and an increased desire for converged webcasting and videoconferencing capabilities, which we achieve with SmartBridge."

MediaPlatform SmartBridge enables users of Polycom, Cisco and other videoconferencing systems to stream interactive executive messaging to audiences of unlimited size via the award-winning WebCaster platform. With SmartBridge, organizations can broadcast All-Hands presentations that feature registration, PowerPoint slides, Q&A, surveys and more, while taking advantage of network optimization features that ensure delivery across complex corporate networks to employees in any location, viewing on any device.

Video Business Intelligence is the world's first enterprise webcasting Quality of Experience (QoE) monitor focused on prescriptive analytics to help optimize quality of service for large-scale town hall presentations. VBI provides corporate IT professionals and webcast producers real-time, actionable data through a customizable dashboard with key live streaming performance indicators that include buffers, failovers and play success -- down to the individual user level.

With a single solution for streaming live and on-demand video content that integrates with Cisco WebEx, Microsoft's Skype for Business, SharePoint and Office 365, MediaPlatform powers communication and training for companies across all industries.

About MediaPlatform

MediaPlatform is the leading enterprise YouTube enabling CEO Town Halls, employee communications and e-learning for companies that include Abbott Laboratories, EY, Ericsson, Phillips 66 and Sprint. MediaPlatform provides a comprehensive set of products and services to help organizations leverage the power of video to improve employee engagement, knowledge sharing and enhance productivity.

MediaPlatform is a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management and a Leader in the Forrester Wave for Enterprise Video Platforms with Webcasting.