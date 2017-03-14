MediaPlatform Verified as a Citrix Ready Webcasting Partner

Leading Video Platform Powers CEO Town Halls for XenApp and XenDesktop Users

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - MediaPlatform, Inc. (www.mediaplatform.com), the leading enterprise YouTube for live executive messaging and e-learning, today announced that its WebCaster platform has been verified Citrix Ready.

This partnership allows organizations leveraging Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop Virtual Desktop Infrastructures (VDIs) to utilize the industry's leading enterprise webcasting solution for large-scale interactive town halls that feature slides, Q&A, polls and pre-recorded content.

"These certifications are critical, not only to our customers using virtualized environments, but also, they reflect MediaPlatform's ongoing commitment to ensuring our large enterprise customers, and their chosen infrastructures, are optimally supported," stated Mike Newman, Chief Executive Officer, MediaPlatform.

The Citrix Ready Program showcases verified products that are trusted to enhance Citrix solutions for mobility, virtualization, networking and cloud platforms. The Citrix Ready designation is awarded to third-party partners that have successfully met test criteria set by Citrix, and gives customers added confidence in the compatibility of the joint solution offering.

MediaPlatform helps organizations that include Abbott Laboratories, Ericsson, Phillips 66 and Sprint improve internal communications and training through webcasting. With rules-based video delivery to any thin client, coupled with a real-time Quality of Experience (QoE) dashboard, MediaPlatform solves the challenges associated with live streaming across complex corporate networks for companies using virtual desktop infrastructures or traditional PCs.

Additional information regarding the Citrix and MediaPlatform partnership can be found in the Citrix Ready Marketplace.

To attend an in-depth live discussion of the MediaPlatform integration for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop, register for the March 15th webinar here.

About MediaPlatform

MediaPlatform is the leading enterprise YouTube enabling CEO Town Halls, employee communications and e-learning for companies that include Accenture, ConocoPhillips, Ericsson and General Motors. MediaPlatform provides a comprehensive set of products and services to help organizations leverage the power of video to improve employee engagement, knowledge sharing and enhance productivity. MediaPlatform is a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management.