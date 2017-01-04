Mediasite Named Preferred Lecture Capture Provider for the Entire California State University System

Company is the only vendor to offer CSU a complete academic video solution -- from video creation to management to delivery

MADISON, WI--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Sonic Foundry, Inc. ( NASDAQ : SOFO), the trusted global leader for video creation and management solutions, today announced a new partnership with the California State University System (CSU) to offer a robust lecture capture solution to its 23 campuses.

The CSU system signed a Master Enabling Agreement naming Mediasite one of two preferred lecture capture solutions for CSU's 474,600 students and 49,000 faculty and staff. This is the newest addition to the existing suite of Mediasite solutions currently available to the campuses. In April, Sonic Foundry was named CSU's preferred video content management solution, making Mediasite the only video solution to offer CSU both lecture capture capabilities and video content management. Having one automated and scalable system for creating, publishing, searching and managing all academic video gives CSU students and faculty a campus YouTube-esque environment where they can share knowledge and personalize learning.

"The success of our students is positively impacted with a seamless and easy-to-use lecture capturing solution that allows us to capture and share the educational content from inside our lecture halls," said Jean-Pierre Bayard, CSU director of system-wide learning technologies and program services. "After reviewing dozens of other solutions, we chose Sonic Foundry's Mediasite based on a range of quality, affordable and scalable tools for our academic video needs."

Automated Mediasite lecture capture will allow CSU faculty and staff to take their courses to the next level, increasing engagement and student achievement without changing the way they teach. In addition, with the ability to incorporate multiple sources of lecture materials -- from slideshows to smart boards as well as links to secondary sources -- all content is captured, perfectly synchronized and immediately published for student viewing live and on-demand.

Currently, nine of the 23 system universities use Mediasite to record and manage lectures, trainings and special events from anywhere - classrooms, campus lawns or in the field. This flexibility, coupled with the My Mediasite application, allows faculty, staff and students to create, edit, manage and share academic video from their desktops or mobile devices. Among the current CSU campuses using Mediasite to enhance student learning are California State San Marcos, California State Fullerton School of Nursing and San Diego State University.

"As the largest public university system in the United States, CSU is supporting the success of its students with empowering video-learning technologies," said Gary Weis, CEO, Sonic Foundry. "According to a recent Wainhouse Research study, the ability to capture lectures and provide students access to those lectures is a key success factor in increased retention and graduation. Such technology ensures the rich repository of educational content and materials has a secure, central and highly-functional home -- while streamlining the most time-consuming steps of traditional video capture -- for the benefit of faculty and staff alike."

About the California State University

The California State University is the largest system of senior higher education in the country, with 23 campuses, 49,000 faculty and staff and 474,600 students. Half of the CSU's students transfer from California Community Colleges. Created in 1960, the mission of the CSU is to provide high-quality, affordable education to meet the ever changing needs of California. With its commitment to quality, opportunity, and student success, the CSU is renowned for superb teaching, innovative research and for producing job-ready graduates. Each year, the CSU awards more than 105,000 degrees. One in every 20 Americans holding a college degree is a graduate of the CSU and our alumni are 3 million strong. Connect with and learn more about the CSU at the CSU Media Center.

About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.

Sonic Foundry ( NASDAQ : SOFO) is the trusted global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions. Trusted by educational institutions, corporations and government entities, Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos and rich media. Mediasite transforms communications, training, education and events for more than 4,300 customers in over 65 countries. Leading analyst research firms Aragon, Forrester, Wainhouse and Frost & Sullivan recognize Sonic Foundry as a leader in enterprise video, webcasting and lecture capture.

© 2016 Sonic Foundry, Inc. Product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.