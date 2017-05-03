Mediated talks scheduled for May 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th in labour dispute between CUPE and CHS

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 2073, representing 227 striking workers at the Canadian Hearing Society (CHS), will enter mediated talks with CHS on May 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th, in an effort to reach a resolution to the eight-week old labour dispute. The talks will be facilitated by third party mediator John Stout.

The parties agree that public communications on the substance and process of these mediated talks will be suspended for as long as talks continue.

CUPE Local 2073 represents workers in 24 CHS offices across Ontario. They serve the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community by working as counsellors, literacy instructors, audiologists, speech language pathologists, interpreters/interpreter trainers, clerical support, program coordinators, program assistants, and information technology specialists.