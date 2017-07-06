MediaValet Announces Full Integration With Slack; Enabling Asset Collaboration, Workflows and Approvals

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - July 06, 2017) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MVP), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management software, is proud to announce that it has completed a full integration with the world's fastest growing team collaboration and communication platform, Slack. This integration will provide organizations with an elegant and simple way to collaborate on marketing assets and manage asset related workflows and approvals.

Less than three years old, Slack boasts five million daily active users and 33,000 corporate customers. Seeing the rapidly growing adoption by teams in the enterprise market space, Slack recently introduced Slack Enterprise Grid to address enterprise wide security and compliance requirements. MediaValet has integrated with Slack and Slack Enterprise Grid to address the asset collaboration and workflow needs of companies of all sizes.

Combining the benefits of Slack and MediaValet enables organizations to seamlessly incorporate marketing assets into their daily communications and easily build workflows and approval processes, all while maintaining a permanent, single source of truth, that tracks and archives all discussions, approvals and activities related to each asset.

"We strive each and every day to help our customers expand the reach and ROI of their marketing assets," commented David MacLaren, founder and CEO of MediaValet. "In this pursuit, over the past eighteen months, we've completed sixteen industry first, or leading, integrations with popular productivity and creative platforms, including Office 365, Adobe Creative Cloud, SharePoint and AutoDesk. The market has rewarded us by materially expanding our sales pipeline and significantly increasing our win rate. With our integration into Slack and our release schedule of future integrations, we're confident this trend will continue into the foreseeable future."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available on 34 highly secure and hyper scalable data centers around the world, MediaValet is uniquely equipped to meet the digital asset management needs of any organization, no matter its size, its industry or its location. Cutting-edge technology, exceptional product design, and unlimited friendly customer service are at the core of MediaValet's DNA – ensuring exceptional customer and user experiences are delivered at all times.

