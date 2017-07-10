MediaValet Announces Grant of Options

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MVP), (the "Company") announced today that it has issued 850,000 stock options to certain employees and management of the Company. The options are being offered in conformance with TSX Venture Exchange regulations as incentive compensation. The options have a term of five years and an exercise price of $0.09 per share.

Following the issuance, the Company has 8,740,664 incentive stock options outstanding. As approved at the June 20, 2017 annual general meeting, the Company's Stock Option Plan allows the Board to issue the equivalent of up to 10% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company on a rolling basis.

About MediaValet, Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available on 34 highly secure and hyper scalable data centers around the world, MediaValet is uniquely equipped to meet the digital asset management needs of any organization, no matter its size, its industry or its location. Cutting-edge technology, exceptional product design, and unlimited friendly customer service are at the core of MediaValet's DNA -- ensuring exceptional customer and user experiences are delivered at all times. Learn more at www.mediavalet.com.

