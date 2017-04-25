MediaValet Announces In-App Editing of Microsoft Office Documents

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MVP), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management software, today announced full integration with Microsoft Office 365 and the release of a full-screen, multi-page Microsoft Office and PDF viewer. MediaValet users now enjoy the unrivalled ability to view, edit and save Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint documents directly within MediaValet.

With 1.2 billion users around the globe and over 60 million monthly active Office 365 commercial subscribers, Microsoft Office products are the world's go-to office productivity tools.

Thanks to an extensive integration with Microsoft Office 365, MediaValet users now have access to the full editing capabilities of Office 365, enabling them to seamlessly review, edit and save documents and presentations within MediaValet. All changes to documents are captured in new versions when documents are saved.

In addition, with the release of MediaValet's innovative new document viewer, users are now able to view and share multi-page Word, Excel and PDF documents, as well as multi-media PowerPoint presentations, in full-screen mode both in MediaValet and in web galleries.

"The ability to view and edit documents within MediaValet has been at the top of our customers' wish lists since the day we took our first customer call," commented David MacLaren, founder and CEO of MediaValet. "Thanks to our longstanding, close relationship with Microsoft, we're able to bring another industry first to market and further help our customers increase the productivity of their sales and marketing teams. We look forward to announcing many more industry firsts in the months to come."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available on 34 highly secure and hyper scalable data centers around the world, MediaValet is uniquely equipped to meet the digital asset management needs of any organization, no matter its size, its industry or its location. Cutting-edge technology, exceptional product design, and unlimited friendly customer service are at the core of MediaValet's DNA -- ensuring exceptional customer and user experiences are delivered at all times.

Follow MediaValet: Blog, Twitter and LinkedIn

Surf: www.mediavalet.com

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/25/11G136832/Images/MediaValet-in-app-editing-press-release-52c8d058b6c7ad5692468dde6b3c7a1d.jpg