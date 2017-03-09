MediaValet Announces Mobile Apps for iOS, Android and Windows Devices

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MVP), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software, is pleased to announce the development of mobile applications for iOS, Android and Windows devices. MediaValet's mobile applications extend the benefits of digital asset management to all users across organizations, enabling them to access and share approved marketing and brand assets while on the go. Extending DAM functionality to all major mobile platforms takes DAM beyond the walls of organizations, driving brand consistency, increasing individual, team and corporate wide productivity, and enabling deeper collaboration across organizations and their corporate ecosystems.

In the always-on, work-everywhere, mobile-first digital world, enabling individuals to remain productive and to collaborate freely, both at work and beyond, is essential to the success of organizations.

Thanks to MediaValet's mobile applications, authorized users are now able to quickly and securely search their corporate asset library, view assets and access extensive details including keywords, attributes, usage rights, ratings and comments from their mobile devices. Once located, assets can be easily shared in the formats and sizes required.

"In 2016, we announced our intention to democratize digital assets across organizations, removing departmental, geographical and technical barriers, enabling everyone across organizations to access the brand and marketing assets they need -- when they need them," stated David MacLaren, founder and CEO at MediaValet. "Integrating MediaValet with Microsoft Office 365 was our first step towards asset democratization; Developing mobile apps for iOS, Android and Windows, is our next. When we achieve our vision, everyone within organizations will be able to quickly, easily and securely access the corporate assets they need from the software and devices they use every day."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available on 34 highly secure and hyper scalable data centers around the world, MediaValet is uniquely equipped to meet the digital asset management needs of any organization, no matter its size, its industry or its location. Cutting-edge technology, exceptional product design, and unlimited friendly customer service are at the core of MediaValet's DNA -- ensuring exceptional customer and user experiences are delivered at all times.

Follow MediaValet: Blog, Twitter and LinkedIn

Surf: www.mediavalet.com

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/9/11G132600/Images/MediaValet-Mobile-Appliation-01-05473dfad7a6b01bbd41350a26b89daa.jpg