MediaValet Completes Issuance of $1.0 million Secured Debenture

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Nov. 17, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

MediaValet Inc. (TSX VENTURE:MVP) (the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management software, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and has subsequently completed the issuance of a $1.0 million secured debenture (the "Debenture") to a large institutional investor. Key terms of the Debenture were outlined in a press release issued by the Company dated November 8, 2017.

About MediaValet, Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available on 44 highly secure, reliable and hyper scalable Microsoft data centers around the world, MediaValet is uniquely equipped to meet the digital asset management needs of any organization, no matter its size, its industry or its location. Cutting-edge technology, exceptional product design, and unlimited friendly customer service are at the core of MediaValet's DNA - ensuring exceptional customer and user experiences are delivered at all times.

Follow MediaValet: Blog, Twitter and LinkedIn

Surf: www.mediavalet.com

Forward Looking Information. This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the timing of closing, use of proceeds from the placement, and expected receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.