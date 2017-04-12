MediaValet Integrates With WordPress -- The World's Most Popular CMS

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MVP), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software, today announced that it has integrated into the world's most popular website content management system (CMS), WordPress.

Launched in 2003 as a free, open-source content management system, WordPress now powers nearly 75 million websites, including The New York Times, BBC America, Sony Music, Best Buy and the Dallas Mavericks. Over 400 million people read WordPress-powered websites each month.

As of today, from within WordPress, website developers, administrators and managers are able to access MediaValet to quickly and easily search their corporate media libraries, choose the asset formats and sizes they require, and add the media assets directly to their websites. This integration enables creative and administrative web teams to access the latest, approved media assets directly from within WordPress, which saves organizations valuable time and resources and ensures brand consistency across all digital channels.

"Our overarching goal is to help organizations efficiently and securely manage their media assets across entire corporate ecosystems -- increasing brand consistency, productivity and asset ROI," commented David MacLaren, founder and CEO of MediaValet. "Today, we help organizations, for profit and non, high tech and low, manufacturing and retail, from all over the world, manage millions of media assets across user bases in the tens of thousands. In the pursuit of our goal, we plan to add many new and innovative integrations in the months and quarters to come."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available on 34 highly secure and hyper scalable data centers around the world, MediaValet is uniquely equipped to meet the digital asset management needs of any organization, no matter its size, its industry or its location. Cutting-edge technology, exceptional product design, and unlimited friendly customer service are at the core of MediaValet's DNA -- ensuring exceptional customer and user experiences are delivered at all times.

