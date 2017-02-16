MediaValet Launches 3D AutoCAD Viewer to Address the Digital Asset Management Needs of Architectural, Engineering and Industrial Design Firms

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MVP), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software, is pleased to announce the launch of its AutoCAD viewer for viewing, sharing and publishing 2D and 3D rendered models in a highly secure, centralized, cloud-based, enterprise-wide asset library. MediaValet's AutoCAD viewer paves the way for those organizations that create and work with 2D and 3D rendered models to embrace the cloud and share their work with a broader audience.

AutoCAD is a computer-aided design (CAD) and drafting software application that was created in 1982 by Autodesk, Inc. Since its release, AutoCAD has become one of the most used commercial CAD software programs for architects, engineers, industrial designers, and many other design professionals. Today, AutoCAD is supported by 750 training centers around the world.

"We're excited to help MediaValet be the first digital asset managmenet system to enable organizations to fully manage their 2D and 3D files entirely in the cloud," commented Jim Quanci, Senior Director Partner Development at Autodesk. "Thanks to the initiative and dedication of the MediaValet team, AutoCAD and a number of other CAD file types can now be easily and securely stored, managed, searched, shared, published and viewed in a global cloud-based environment."

With the launch of MediaValet's AutoCAD viewer, design firms are now able to easily share functional 2D and 3D rendered models both internally and externally as well publish those files to websites, web galleries, project briefs, and design portfolios. The MediaValet AutoCAD viewer will help design professionals save time and resources managing design files while enabling them to showcase their work with a much broader audience.

"AutoCAD is one of the most powerful and widely used commercial design applications in the world," commented David MacLaren, founder and CEO of MediaValet. "AutoCAD's success comes from its keen ability to provide design professionals with the necessary drafting tools to bring their innovative ideas to life. We're delighted to help take this legacy one step further by enabling non-AutoCAD users to fully experience 2D and 3D rendered models -- in the cloud -- in all their glory."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available on 36 highly secure and hyper scalable data centers around the world, MediaValet is uniquely equipped to meet the digital asset management needs of any organization, no matter its size, its industry or its location. Cutting-edge technology, exceptional product design, and unlimited friendly customer service are at the core of MediaValet's DNA -- ensuring exceptional customer and user experiences are delivered at all times.

