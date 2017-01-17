MediaValet Named in Gartner's First Ever Market Guide Covering the Rapidly Evolving Digital Asset Management Industry

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MVP), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software, is pleased to announce that Gartner, Inc. ( NYSE : IT) (Gartner) has named MediaValet, in its first ever "Market Guide for Digital Asset Management," as a Representative Vendor for mid-size to enterprise organizations looking for a SaaS-based DAM.

"Digital asset management is undergoing a renaissance as marketing leaders face new challenges in managing the growing volume, variety and velocity of content assets" stated Gartner's analysts and report co-authors Jake Sorofman and Andrew Frank.

Gartner's new Market Guide is a huge step forward for the Digital Asset Management industry as it highlights its rapid growth and evolution over the past few years. DAM's surging popularity is being driven by marketing organizations' need to manage the growing volume of digital assets their facing, to create innovative digital experiences for customers, and to optimize content across multiple internal and external channels. Gartner's Market Guide for Digital Asset Management identifies nineteen digital asset management providers that provide pure on-premise to pure SaaS DAM solutions and classifies each as Stand-Alone, Modular, Integrated or Distributed. MediaValet is identified as one of four Pure-SaaS Stand-Alone DAM solutions but the only one that addresses the mid to enterprise market.

"As the latest entrant to the DAM industry and the only 100% cloud-based solution build entirely on Microsoft's global Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) cloud offering, we're elated to be named by Gartner in their DAM Market Guide," commented David MacLaren, founder and CEO of MediaValet. "We've come a very long way in a considerably short period of time and we see no end to growth of the market -- and the opportunity ahead of us."

Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available on 36 Microsoft data centers around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise level security, reliability, redundancy and scalability while committing to providing the highest level of support and end-to-end customer experience in the DAM industry. In addition to providing all core DAM capabilities, MediaValet offers leading integrations to Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft Office 365, Oracle Marketing Cloud (Eloqua), Drupal 8, Hootsuite and many other best in class 3rd party applications.

