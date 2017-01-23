MediaValet Selected to Manage Margaritaville's Iconic Brand Assets Through Cloud-Based Technology

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MVP), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software, is happy to announce that Margaritaville Enterprises, LLC (Margaritaville), the global brand inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and author Jimmy Buffett, has selected MediaValet to provide a highly scalable, secure, cloud-based media library to manage their extensive 30-year collection of iconic brand assets and marketing material.

Margaritaville grew from a retail store and restaurant in Key West into a global lifestyle company that today includes consumer products, restaurants, retail shops, resorts, casinos, vacation ownership properties, a national radio station on SiriusXM® and more. Named after Buffett's 1977 hit song, Margaritaville remains synonymous with paradise and everyday escapism.

"With business spread across the world, we needed a highly scalable, secure and reliable way to provide our teams with quick and easy access to all the brand and marketing assets in our rapidly growing portfolio," commented Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, CMO at Margaritaville. "Hands down, MediaValet provides the best technology stack for our needs, but more importantly, their team, values and culture matches ours perfectly. Simply put, MediaValet is fun to work with and we trust them to protect our assets."

MediaValet will now provide a single central media library for all Margaritaville assets that can be quickly, easily and securely accessed by all approved employees, partners, licensees, and vendors from anywhere in the world.

"We're incredibly proud to count ourselves among the friends and vendors of Margaritaville," commented David MacLaren, founder and CEO of MediaValet. "Jimmy Buffett, his music, and the iconic Margaritaville brand is well-known by many of us. Helping the Margaritaville team take their business to the next level is exactly why we do what we do: we love building software that other people love using. It's an added benefit and true pleasure to work with such a fun, friendly and smart team."

Margaritaville

Margaritaville is a global brand inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and author, Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation. Comprised of consumer products, restaurants, retail shops, hotels, resorts and Radio Margaritaville on Sirius/XM, Margaritaville, which features live broadcasts of Jimmy Buffett concerts, delivers a tropical experience where anyone can enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of their favorite destination regardless of their current latitude.

Since launching its first restaurant location in Key West, Fla. in 1987, Margaritaville has expanded to some of the most popular U.S. destinations including Orlando and Las Vegas. Margaritaville resorts and hotels can be found in Pensacola Beach, Fla., Bossier City, La., Biloxi, Ms. and Pigeon Forge, Tenn., with a AAA Four-Diamond oceanfront resort in Hollywood Beach, Fla. New resort destinations Orlando, Fla. and Grand Cayman. The Margaritaville portfolio also includes Margaritaville Vacation Club properties in St. Thomas USVI, and San Juan, PR. The Margaritaville at Sea experience with Norwegian Cruise Line launched in November 2015 on the brand new Escape ship.

Consumers can also escape everyday through a collection of Margaritaville consumer products including apparel for men and women, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor and more. Additionally, the brand's food, beverage and spirits lines -- including Margaritaville tequilas, rums, LandShark Lager and Island Tea -- deliver authentic, tropical escapism to fans around the world. Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977.

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available on 34 highly secure and hyper scalable data centers around the world, MediaValet is uniquely equipped to meet the digital asset management needs of any organization, no matter its size, its industry or its location. Cutting-edge technology, exceptional product design, and unlimited friendly customer service are at the core of MediaValet's DNA -- ensuring exceptional customer and user experiences are delivered at all times.

Follow MediaValet: Blog, Twitter and LinkedIn

Surf: www.mediavalet.com

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/21/11G128024/Images/Margaritaville-f9308bada7d2a96e925a70bb726afc3b.jpg