MediaValet to Present at Cantech Investment Conference 2017

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MVP), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software, today announced that the Company's founder and CEO, David MacLaren, will present at the Cantech Investment Conference 2017 on Wednesday January 18, 2017 at 11:50am EDT. David will discuss the exponential growth of the DAM industry; the need of marketing organizations to manage growing volume and velocity of content assets; upcoming platform innovations, such as AI and Object Recognition; and how MediaValet is capitalizing on the unprecedented demand for cloud-based DAM software.

David will be available for questions before and after the presentation at booth #204. The conference is being held at the Toronto Metro Convention Centre, which is located at 255 Front Street West.

About Cantech Investor Conference

The Cantech Investment Conference is Canada's best-attended investor conference that attracts innovation-sector investors with billions in capital and has become a critical event for industry disruptors to engage with technology sector investors, analysts, journalist, bankers and a variety of other interested stakeholders.

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available on 34 highly secure and hyper scalable data centers around the world, MediaValet is uniquely equipped to meet the digital asset management needs of any organization, no matter its size, its industry or its location. Cutting-edge technology, exceptional product design, and unlimited friendly customer service are at the core of MediaValet's DNA - ensuring exceptional customer and user experiences are delivered at all times.

Follow MediaValet: Blog, Twitter and LinkedIn

Surf: www.mediavalet.com

Disclaimer in regards to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events. The Company's client that has been mentioned in this press release has the right to exercise an out clause right at any time during the advertising campaign.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/12/11G127214/Images/Toronto-cn-tower-6d9d6b3006c2a4abb70cdbc75a51eb9b.jpg