MediaValet Wins 2017 Microsoft Impact Award for Digital Transformation Leadership

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MVP), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management software, is proud to announce that Microsoft has awarded MediaValet the 2017 IMPACT Award for Digital Transformation Leadership at Microsoft's world partner conference in Washington, DC.

As announced on June 20th, 2017, Microsoft selected MediaValet as a finalist for several customer and partner awards to be announced at this year's Microsoft world partners' conference, Inspire: SMB Cloud Platform Innovation IMPACT Award, Digital Transformation Leadership IMPACT Award, and Partner of the Year Award for Customer Experience.

The second of two awards won by MediaValet in as many days this week at Inspire, The IMPACT Award for Digital Transformation Leadership, recognizes a partner that has set the standard for the evolution of businesses in the digital age by transforming their business practices and enabling their customers to harness the opportunities of cloud, big data, mobile and social to become more empowered, engaged, and efficient.

"This year's IMPACT award winners showcased their success and continued to be representative of a broad ecosystem of partners, building and delivering innovative solutions for organizations of all sizes, built on Microsoft technology," commented Jason Brommet, Channel Chief at Microsoft Canada. "The accomplishments of this year's winners should be viewed as examples of excellence for every Microsoft partner."

The awards took place as part of Microsoft Inspire, formerly known as Microsoft's Worldwide Partner Conference (WPC). The annual event, now in its 14th year, hosts over 15,000 partners each year and celebrates outstanding achievement across Microsoft's large community of partners, system integrators and service providers.

"With the era of digital transformation truly upon us, it's an exciting time to be a pure cloud-based SaaS solution that fulfills one of the first steps in an organizations' digital journey," commented David MacLaren, founder and CEO at MediaValet. "We're honoured to have won the award for such a relevant and important area of business today. We look forward to helping many more organizations around the world, directly and through our partners, begin their digital transformation journey."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available on 34 highly secure and hyper scalable data centers around the world, MediaValet is uniquely equipped to meet the digital asset management needs of any organization, no matter its size, its industry or its location. Cutting-edge technology, exceptional product design, and unlimited friendly customer service are at the core of MediaValet's DNA - ensuring exceptional customer and user experiences are delivered at all times.

