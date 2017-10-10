MediaValet Wins Seal of Excellence 2nd Year in a Row

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - MediaValet, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MVP), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software, is excited to announce that Computer Dealer News (CDN), Canada's most widely read and trusted source of technology & IT information, has named MediaValet the Silver winner at the CDN 2017 Channel Elite Awards for Best Service Organization.

CDN's Channel Elite Awards recognize [Canadian] IT Solution Providers for their innovation, leadership and commitment to creating business value and game changing solutions for customers. The award for Best Service Organization honours service providers who go above and beyond industry norms in delivering exceptional customer service and value. Judges name Bronze, Silver and Gold-level winners, with all winners receiving the Channel Elite Award Seal of Excellence.

In 2016, MediaValet received its first Seal of Excellence when it was named Solution Provider of The Year by Computer Dealer News -- the highest honor in CDN's annual award competition. Solution Provider of The Year is the only award category that names a single winner that has demonstrated a total end-to-end solution that solves a major customer problem through high-level innovation and has an impeccable customer service record.

"We take great pride in receiving CDN's Seal of Excellence two years in a row," commented David MacLaren, founder and CEO of MediaValet. "Our commitment to providing the highest level of customer service in our industry is one of our key competitive differentiators and it helps us win deal after deal, both home and abroad, with mid to enterprise organizations alike."

Continued MacLaren, "At the end of the day, our job is to make our customers' lives easier. We do this by providing our customers with the tools they need to easily, quickly and securely manage their digital assets, no matter how many assets or users they have or where they're located in the world, and supporting those tools with unlimited, friendly and free support."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available on 40 Microsoft data centers around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise level security, reliability, redundancy and scalability while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing all core DAM capabilities, MediaValet offers industry leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft Office 365, Oracle Marketing Cloud (Eloqua), Drupal 8, WordPress, Hootsuite and many other best in class 3rd party applications.

