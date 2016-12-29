Medical Marijuana, Inc. Featured in L.A. Weekly Profile Story Covering Historic Export Agreements With Mexico, Other Latin American Nations

Article Features Unique Nature of Export Agreement of Cannabis-Related Products From Southern California to Latin America

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - December 29, 2016) - Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( OTC PINK : MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, today announced that the Company, its subsidiary HempMeds® Mexico and its products were featured in an L.A. Weekly article focused on the first-ever import permit granted by Mexico for the cannabidiol (CBD) oil product Real Scientific Hemp Oil-X™ (RSHO-X™).

The Dec. 23, 2016, article titled "Mexico Begins Importing Medical Marijuana As Views on Therapeutic Cannabis Evolve" states, "The California-based company's partnership with Mexico -- an ally of particular interest thanks to cultural and historical ties that date back centuries -- was solidified earlier this year when COFEPRIS, the Mexican health department, approved the country's first permit allowing the import of hemp-based CBD oil across its border." The article goes on to describe how the company worked with attorneys representing families -- who then worked with COFEPRIS to develop a "THC-free" version, called RSHO-X™.

The article continues: "But in Mexico, cannabis-based treatment is viewed with suspicion and remains highly taboo. So when the Maldonado family discovered that another Mexican family had a child with the same kind of affliction, the two families combined their efforts and participated in a series of congressional hearings in Mexico City in January. On February 1, 2016, they were rewarded when COFEPRIS granted permits for the little girls to receive CBD treatments from abroad."

"We are very humbled to have this opportunity," the L.A. Weekly article quoted Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus as saying. "Today, we remain the only legal cannabis-based products allowed into the country and remain the only Botanical CBD company with a COFEPRIS import permit."

The article also discussed Medical Marijuana, Inc. subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil receiving the first-ever import permit from the federal government of Brazil, stating: "Brazil has a similar arrangement with Medical Marijuana, Inc., whose hemp oil was first allowed in the country in 2014 on a case-by-case basis for the treatment of chronic pain, epilepsy and Parkinson's disease."

"We helped educate the government [in Brazil] and, going further, the government saw this product actually helped control these seizure disorders. Since there wasn't a good pharmaceutical medication, the regulatory officials declared it would be "inhumane" to keep these products from the patients," Titus was quoted as saying.

