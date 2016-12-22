Medical Marijuana, Inc. Releases In-Depth Video Series Featuring New Executive Team and Lives Strengthened by Company's Products

Company Provides Real-Life Testimony Displaying Its Origins, Unprecedented Firsts and Major Accomplishments in 2016

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( OTC PINK : MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, has announced the release of an in-depth video series showcasing the Company's history and unprecedented accomplishments as a "Company of Firsts." From establishing the nation's first cannabidiol (CBD) oil pipeline from Europe to the U.S. to creating a standard for lab testing of cannabis products, the video series highlights the many ground-breaking achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. and what the future holds.

As part of an outreach campaign, the company has decided to highlight various individuals that have been affected by the company's now ever-expanding presence around the globe. The video marks a milestone in the company's consistent rise as one of the foremost leaders in the medical cannabis and hemp industry.

The series can be accessed for viewing on www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. In addition to personal stories of success, the video brings viewers on a journey that follows the rise of the company, from its beginnings as a startup to its standing as one of the leading innovators in the cannabis and hemp industry.

"In the case of our new video series, seeing really is believing," said Chief Executive Officer of Medical Marijuana, Inc. Dr. Stuart Titus. "We are honored to bring our story of hope to the world. It is one thing to hear about the transformative effects of our products, or to read about it in research studies. But starting today, you can now see the real-life impact our products offer to countless lives around the world."

Dr. Titus added, "There are many who suffer in silence and whose calls for help go unanswered. However, because of the strides made by our company, I am pleased to say that we are beginning to answer those calls. This video is our chance to tell the world that we hear your pain. I am confident that with our continued strides in the cannabis and hemp industry, we will make the world a better place."

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s video statement, click here. Shareholders are also encouraged to visit the Medical Marijuana, Inc. Shop for discounted products.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.