Partnership to Provide Expanded Accessibility to RSHO™, the First-Ever Product Approved for Import by Brazilian Government

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( OTC PINK : MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, has announced a groundbreaking partnership between their subsidiary, HempMeds® Brasil and Paragon HealthCare BR, one of the leading global wholesale distributors of pharmaceutical products.

The partnership between HempMeds® Brasil and Paragon HealthCare BR will provide countless individuals in need of hemp-based medical service more accessibility to HempMeds® Brasil's Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ (RSHO™) line of products. Both pioneers in their respective industries, this newfound partnership provides the opportunity to expose the world to a growing range of products that are showing therapeutic value in international markets.

"This new collaboration with Paragon HealthCare BR is another victory for the hemp industry, and most importantly, for the consumer," said Chief Executive Officer of Medical Marijuana, Inc., Dr. Stuart Titus. "We continue to develop markets, expand partnerships and explore new ways to reach consumers across the globe by providing access to products, like RSHO™, that contain vital nutrients supporting overall health and wellness."

"We look forward to exploring the new horizons that come of this partnership," added Dr. Titus. "We thank Paragon HealthCare BR for joining us in taking a lead in this continually developing marketplace. We cannot grow without innovation and we cannot move forward without a vision. Our distribution partnership with Paragon HealthCare BR is an indication that we will continue to progress and expand our reach both on domestic fronts and abroad."

"We are truly excited to be a part of this opportunity with HempMeds® Brasil and are delighted they selected Paragon HealthCare BR. to become their exclusive distributor for Brasil," said Marcelo Lopes da Silva, VP of International Sales, Paragon Healthcare BR. "We look forward to fully engaging the Brazilian market with the HempMeds® Brasil product line. The company's product line will join our entire suite of products for the Brazilian market to better serve patient needs."

This new partnership with Paragon HealthCare BR, will allow HempMeds® Brasil to expand its outreach in the industry by providing improved access to people of Latin America. Paragon HealthCare BR, a specialty pharmaceutical products distributor, has significant relationships with medical professionals, doctor's groups, hospitals, pharmacists and other health care providers. The venture will focus on making accessibility of products to those in need, assisting individuals to find the medical care needed and then accessing product via special importation permit. In the long run, this will ultimately reduce the time frame from prescription-to-delivery for patients.

Further, there are numerous potential indications for usage of CBD, which will be determined by clinical study and research endeavors. Here, Paragon Health Care BR also provides a wealth of doctors and clinics ready for such research. Recently a Brazil doctor wrote a prescription for microcephaly and HempMeds/Paragon are excited to explore clinical possibility for developmentally challenged children as well as with other neurological indications.

About HempMeds® Brasil

HempMeds® Brasil currently has three cannabis products approved for importation into Brazil as a prescription medication for Epilepsy, Parkinson's and Chronic Pain. The company had the first-ever cannabis product allowed for import into Brazil and its products are currently subsidized by the Brazilian government, under their health care system, for all three medical indications listed above. HempMeds® Brasil is working on additional approvals for multiple indications.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

