Medical Marijuana Inc.'s HempMeds Draws Attention of United Nations -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Nov 2, 2017) - CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article discussing Medical Marijuana Inc.'s ( OTC PINK : MJNA) recent invitation to speak to the United Nations at the World Health Organization and how that body's decisions could open the doors to marketing CBD as a supplement rather than as a prescription drug.

Cannabidiol (CBD), the main ingredient in Medical Marijuana Inc.'s products, has been growing in popularity due to its tremendous potential to treat many serious medical conditions. In fact, the cannabinoid has shown promise in treating everything from arthritis to antibiotic resistant infections to schizophrenia. The problem is that regulators still treat CBD like its psychoactive cousin -- tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) -- which produces a "high" for users.

Building a Global Brand

Medical Marijuana Inc.'s HempMeds® subsidiary has developed leading CBD products under the Real Scientific Hemp Oil -- or RSHO™ -- brand name. As a full-spectrum, complete CBD hemp oil that contains between 10% and 30% CBD content, the product has quickly become a leading source of medical-grade CBD oil for patients in need around the world, including Brazil, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and throughout the United States.

HempMeds Mexico is the first company to provide Mexican citizens with access to medical products derived from cannabis (THC-free hemp CBD) after the Health Department of Mexico, COFEPRIS, issued the country's first-ever import permits for Real Scientific Hemp Oil-X™ -- or RSHO-X™, in early 2016. The company has made similar breakthroughs in Brazil, where it became the first company to import CBD oil into the country.

In Mexico, the company's products have also been used in clinical trials evaluating the efficacy of CBD in treating several conditions. One study found that RSHO-X-5000 reduced motor seizures for 84% of patients with Lennox Gastaut Syndrome -- a severe form of childhood encephalopathies with high seizure frequency, progressive cognitive impairment, and antiepileptic drug resistance. And, 17% of patients reported no seizures at all.

Validation from the UN

Medical Marijuana Inc. recently announced that HempMeds® Mexico Executive Raul Elizalde has been invited to speak on behalf of the family of companies to the United Nations at the World Health Organization's International Drug Scheduling; Convention on Psychotropic Substances; Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs in Geneva, Switzerland on November 6, 2017. Elizalde has become a world-renowned expert and advocate of CBD therapeutics.

Elizalde will speak to international leaders about his daughter's personal experience with CBD and urge them to not consider CBD psychoactive and not schedule it as a drug. In addition, he will emphasize the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court ruling that exempted the non-psychoactive parts of the hemp plant from the Controlled Substances Act. He will also present research findings from CBD hemp oil studies on children conducted in Mexico.

"We are honored and excited to speak to United Nations leaders on a global stage about CBD as a supplement aimed to maintain and improve the wellbeing of millions," said Medical Marijuana Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus in a press release. "We hope to bring light to the many benefits of CBD and convince decision-makers that CBD in its natural botanical state, derived from hemp, should be classified as a supplement."

Looking Ahead

Medical Marijuana Inc. ( OTC PINK : MJNA) is uniquely qualified to capitalize on the growing market for CBD oils and related supplements. In addition to its global presence and growing revenue, international regulatory bodies have recognized its expertise and it could be on the verge of helping change laws around the world to help patients in need.

