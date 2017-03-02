Medical Marijuana Inc.'s RSHO Approved in Brazil for Autism -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article covering Medical Marijuana Inc.'s ( OTC PINK : MJNA) Real Scientific Hemp Oil (RSHO™).

Medical Marijuana Inc.'s RSHO™ is a natural, full-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) oil extracted from hemp plants grown in Northern Europe. The non-GMO hemp is cultivated without the use of herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers and the resulting CBD oil passes all federal requirements for open importation into the United States, as well as strict European Union regulations governing exports.

Medical Marijuana Inc. recently announced that its HempMeds Brasil subsidiary secured approval for a prescription for RSHO to treat a patient with autism spectrum disorder. The move follows earlier approvals for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease, but marks the first time that Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) has granted a prescription of the company's RSHO™ for autism.

Mexican neurosurgeon Dr. Saul Garza also indicated that he is enrolling patients for a study on the effects of CBD on autism. Earlier, Dr. Garza concluded a study on Lennox-Gastaut epilepsy in Mexico with favorable results for the botanical CBD version that is allowed into Mexico (RSHO-X). These results will be published in the near future and presented at the International Epilepsy Congress in Barcelona, Spain on September 2-6, 2017.

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://www.cannabisfn.com/medical-marijuana-inc-s-rsho-approved-brazil-autism/

Learn how to become a CFN Media featured company, brand or entrepreneur: http://www.cannabisfn.com/become-featured-company/

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from your smart phone: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannabisfn/id988009247?ls=1&mt=8

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone: http://www.cannabisfn.com

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis. We help marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

About Medical Marijuana Inc.

Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit http://www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s video statement, click here.

Shareholders are also encouraged to visit the Medical Marijuana, Inc. Shop for discounted products.

Disclaimer:

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CFN Media and CannabisFN.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/.