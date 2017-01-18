Medical Marijuana Secures Partnership with Key Pharmaceutical Distributor -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article covering Medical Marijuana Inc.'s ( OTC PINK : MJNA) recent groundbreaking agreement with a South American pharmaceutical distributor and how the company aims to capitalize on the market.

The hemp industry may be confronting some obstacles in the United States, but many Latin American countries have embraced the plant's potential. For instance, Mexico's COFEPRIS approved the impact of cannabidiol (CBD) oil for epilepsy treatment; Brazil's ANVISA legalized CBD for various therapeutic uses; and Chile approved a measure legalizing the cultivation and sale of medical marijuana last year and has since opened the largest marijuana farm in the region.

Over the past couple years, Medical Marijuana has set up several subsidiaries designed to distribute RSHO™ (the company's flagship CBD oil) outside of the United States. HempMedsPX™ LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary that distributes RSHO™ in Mexico and Puerto Rico using sub-distributors. HempMeds Brasil™ is a second 93.4% owned subsidiary focused on distributing RSHO™ in Brazil, which is the largest economy in South America and a significant end market for its products.

HempMeds® Brazil recently announced a partnership with Paragon HealthCare BR, a leading global wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical products that has relationships with medical professionals, doctor's groups, hospitals, pharmacists, and other health care providers. Paragon HealthCare also has several other businesses that serve customers around the world.

Under the terms of the agreement, Paragon HealthCare BR will make RSHO™ products accessible to those in need by assisting individuals in securing special importation permits. Over time, this will reduce the wait from prescription-to-delivery for patients that require CBDs to treat medical conditions. The distributor will also help facilitate medical research surrounding the applications of CBD in treating numerous medical conditions. With a wealth of doctors and clinics ready for such research, Paragon HealthCare BR is well positioned to help execute these studies and legitimize the use of non-psychoactive cannabinoids for neurological and other conditions. The good news is that Brazil and other countries are more open than the U.S. to such studies.

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://www.cannabisfn.com/medical-marijuana-secures-partnership-with-key-pharmaceutical-distributor/

Learn how to become a CFN Media featured company, brand or entrepreneur: http://www.cannabisfn.com/become-featured-company/

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from your smart phone: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannabisfn/id988009247?ls=1&mt=8

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone: http://www.cannabisfn.com

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis. We help marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

About Medical Marijuana Inc.

Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit http://www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s video statement, click here.

Shareholders are also encouraged to visit the Medical Marijuana, Inc. Shop for discounted products.

Disclaimer:

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CFN Media and CannabisFN.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/.