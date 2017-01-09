AXIM Biotechnologies Announces Positive Pharmacokinetic (PK) Data Results on Proprietary Delivery Method for Cannabinoids in Chewing Gum

SAN DIEGO, CA --(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( OTC PINK : MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, announced today that its major investment company AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM® Biotech) ( OTC : AXIM) has received positive pharmacokinetic (PK) data results on its CanChew Plus® CBD Gum, which will be used in upcoming clinical trials with patients suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

The single dose study on 10 mg of cannabidiol (CBD) and 30 mg of CBD determined the concentration of CBD in the blood after chewing one CanChew Plus® Gum for thirty minutes in healthy volunteers. The 30 mg dosage showed excellent results and this data will be used to determine the optimal concentration in the IBS patient trial.

"Yet again, AXIM continues to impress the industry with this study on its proprietary delivery method for cannabinoids and ground-breaking research in the field," said Dr. Stuart Titus, CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc. "With this data, AXIM will be able to formulate the optimal dosage for its clinical trial products to render the most positive results for their patients."

"AXIM is among just a few companies conducting clinical research on the benefits of cannabinoids. Their research will be the catalyst for change in many sectors of the pharmaceutical industry as we believe that cannabinoid therapeutics has the potential to restructure certain aspects of how medicine will be practiced. We applaud the AXIM team and support continued efforts on this front," added Dr. Titus.

There are very few effective treatments for IBS, which effects between 25 and 45 million people in the United States and around 10-15% of the world population. AXIM intends to bring a pharmaceutical solution to the IBS market, which is estimated to be worth $1.5 billion by 2023.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

About AXIM®

AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. ( OTC : AXIM) focuses on the research, development and production of cannabis-based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmetic products. Our flagship products include CanChew®, a CBD-based controlled release chewing gum, and MedChew Rx, a combination CBD/THC gum that is undergoing clinical trials for the treatment of pain and spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis. We prioritize the well-being of our customers while embracing a solid fiscal strategy. Medical Marijuana, Inc. is a major investor in AXIM. For more information, visit www.AXIMBiotech.com.

About CanChew® and CanChew Plus®

CanChew® is a unique hemp-derived CBD functional chewing gum that is distinctly different than any other brands of gum on the market. Features listed on the CanChew® website include:

Non-habit forming



No prescription needed



Available in all 50 states



Great-tasting mint gum has no artificial sweeteners or preservatives



Non-GMO, gluten free, vegan and kosher

CanChew Plus® is a vastly improved delivery system than the alpha version of CanChew® Gum. It is produced by a leading European functional gum manufacturer.

Featured in Healthy Living Magazine, CanChew® was also recognized by the HealthyLivinG Foundation and honored with its Triple Leaf Award.

