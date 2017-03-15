Medieval Times Announces Spring Break Special

$29.95 is Lowest Kids Price this Season

BUENA PARK, CA--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Spring Break lasts through April 30, at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Buena Park, California. Get the best deal of the year. All children (guests 12 and under) tickets are just $29.95*. Adult tickets are just $40.95*.

"Why not go to the Middle Ages this Spring Break?" said Pedro Goite, general manager at Medieval Times, Buena Park castle. "Spring Break is the perfect time for the entire family to enjoy North America's top dinner attraction."

Call 1-888-WE-JOUST (935-6878) or visit www.MedievalTimes.com for information and reservations.

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament's California Castle is located at 7662 Beach Blvd. in Buena Park, CA. Medieval Times is Orange County's Celebration Destination. In 2016, Medieval Times received its sixth Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence.

*Use discount code SB17. May not be combined with any other discount, special offer or group rate. Not valid for prior purchases. Restrictions may apply. Tax, gratuity and applicable fees are additional. Valid only at the Buena Park Castle for shows through 4/30/17.