Medieval Times Offers Summer Savings Special

Save Up to $21 Per Person Through August 31, 2017

BUENA PARK, CA--(Marketwired - July 05, 2017) - By Royal decree, King Don Carlos today announced special summer prices at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament's Buena Park, California, castle. Now, through August 31, 2017, guests can save up to $21 per ticket*. Adult ticket prices are $40.95 each. Children's tickets (ages 12 and under) are $29.95.

"We know summertime is family time, but how can a family afford the steep admission prices charged by some amusement parks?" said Medieval Times General Manager Pedro Goite. "With our Summer Savings Special, a family of four can enjoy our two-hour live Medieval Times tournament show, four-course feast, magnificent pure Spanish horses, and authentic sword fights and jousting for less than the price as one adult ticket at nearby amusement parks."

Call 1-888-WE-JOUST (935-6878) or visit www.MedievalTimes.com for information and reservations.

*Must mention or enter code SUMMER17 at time of purchase. May not be combined with any other offer or group rate. Tax, gratuity and applicable fees are additional. Upgrades are additional. Not valid on prior purchases. Valid at the Buena Park location only for shows through 8/31/2017.

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament's California Castle is located at 7662 Beach Blvd. in Buena Park, CA. Medieval Times is North America's No. 1 dinner attraction and Orange County's Celebration Destination. In 2017, Medieval Times received its seventh Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence.