Medifirst Solutions to Acquire Rights for Green Aesthetics Laser

FREEHOLD, NJ--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - MEDIFIRST SOLUTIONS, INC. ( OTC PINK : MFST) (the "Company" or "Medifirst") would like to update shareholders regarding recent company developments. Medifirst Solutions is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire the exclusive licensing rights from Laser Lab Corp, a Florida Company, for its Green Laser used for anti-aging and aesthetics. Medifirst currently has the exclusive rights for sales and marketing for the anti-pain Infrared Red Laser, having successfully filed for FDA clearance. Subsequent to the completion of a definitive agreement, Medifirst plans to file for FDA clearance for the Green Laser before year's end. The program for the Green Laser was designed to gently restore and lightly resurface the tissue of the skin. During the IRB studies, the Green Laser was successfully used on skin spots, wrinkles, acne, hyper-pigmentation, scars, skin detoxification, stretch marks and cellulite.

Medifirst believes that non-invasive and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures are showing tremendous growth in the healthcare sector. Additionally, Medifirst also believes that many doctors are creating extra revenue streams using these procedures. Doctors are motivated towards treatments that do not require or even accept insurance reimbursements. According to industry sources, the global market for aesthetic medical laser systems is forecast to reach US $8 to $10 billion by 2020, driven by the aging population's shift towards minimally invasive procedures, and growing awareness over the safety of laser-based procedures. Commented President Bruce J. Schoengood, "Aesthetic lasers are the Holy Grail of the laser industry considering the strength of the anti-aging and minimally invasive cosmetic industry. The Green Laser will provide a very effective alternative to big expensive laser machines and provides a mobile, easy-to-use and affordable solution for healthcare professionals seeking to enter the laser market."

Medifirst has engaged its FDA consulting firm to assist the Company to register its Infrared Time Machine Laser in Morocco and other foreign countries. Many countries have a lengthy process to register medical devices for distribution and the Company is actively working on the filings and various requests for information as a prerequisite for sales. Continued Schoengood, "We are very anxious to complete our first round of sales and we continue to work diligently to complete the due diligence process."

Regarding domestic sales, Medifirst has engaged a team of experienced sales representatives for the US market which would include direct sales to medical professionals and engagements with medical distributors. Additionally, the company is very pleased that it's laser is being used by top celebrity plastic surgeons in both New York and Beverly Hills. Medifirst anticipates to have further updates about these developments in the upcoming days and weeks.

About Medifirst Solutions, Inc.

Medifirst Solutions, Inc., in response to its Premarket Notification 510(k) submission for "The Time Machine" Series Laser, received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") to market its infrared Time Machine TTML-8102000 Laser Thermal Therapeutic Device. The Time Machine Series Lasers Model TTML-8102000 - 810/830nm is intended for use in temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain, stiffness, minor arthritis pain, muscle spasm, temporary increase in local blood circulation and temporary relaxation of muscles by means of topical elevated tissue temperature from infrared spectral emissions. Due to the decrease of inflammation, patients have seen immediate aesthetic improvements as well, such as in scar and incision healing. The hand-held laser device, with pin-point accuracy, often gives patients immediate results with no redness, swelling or down-time. This unique laser device offers medical professionals an affordable and effective tool to enhance their treatment protocols for their patients and provide new revenue streams for their practice. The laser division will be operated out of Medifirst's wholly owned subsidiary, Medical Lasers Manufacturer. Visit www.medifirstsolutions.com and www.timemachinelaser.com for more information. Follow on Twitter @Medi_First and for Facebook visit Medifirst Solutions.

