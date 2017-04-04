Medigus Regains Compliance With The Nasdaq Listing Requirements

OMER, ISRAEL--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Medigus Ltd. ( NASDAQ : MDGS) ( TASE : MDGS), a medical device company developing minimally invasive endosurgical tools and a leader in direct visualization technology, today announced that on March 30, 2017, it received a letter from the NASDAQ Listing Qualifications Staff notifying the Company that since the closing bid price of the Company's ADS's has been at $1.00 per ADS or greater for a period of 10 consecutive business days commencing on March 15, 2017, and until March 29, 2017, the staff has determined that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Stock Market Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

