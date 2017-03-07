MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics Appoints Eric M. Goehausen to Board of Directors

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. ( OTCQB : MDIT) ("MEDITE" or the "Company"), a medical technology company specializing in the development, engineering, manufacturing and marketing of premium medical devices and consumables for detection, risk assessment and diagnosis of cancer and related diseases, today announced that Mr. Eric M. Goehausen has been elected to MEDITE's Board of Directors.

Mr. David Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of MEDITE, commented, "Mr. Goehausen is a financial expert who joins our team after serving in executive and advisory capacities for global, multi-billion dollar corporations. His network and public company experience will provide invaluable guidance in our boardroom for MEDITE and our shareholders. We look forward to working with him and welcome him to the team."

Mr. Goehausen stated, "After a long career in financial operations, turnarounds, M & A, and leveraged buyouts, I have been searching for a unique growth opportunity within the healthcare sector. MEDITE is deploying their proprietary medical technology that ultimately will assess the risk and diagnosis of cancer and related diseases. I am pleased to join MEDITE's board and look forward to working together as the company pursues its growth initiatives."

Mr. Goehausen has been the managing member of New Harbor Merchant Partners, a private family investment office that invests in growth-oriented businesses and special situations since 2003. Mr. Goehausen also currently serves as the Director of Revenue Growth of the Clinical Solutions Team of Anthem, Inc., a Fortune 30 company.

Mr. Goehausen has more than 17 years of corporate advisory, CFO and executive-level financial management responsibilities, having led all facets of financial operations including financial, planning and analysis; accounting; treasury; profit improvement; M&A activity; bank and Board reporting and compliance; restructuring and transformational events for private-equity owned and public companies ranging from $100M to $4B in revenue.

Mr. Goehausen started his career in investment banking with JPMorgan Chase in 1998, where he focused on mergers, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and corporate financings. In 2003, Eric formed New Harbor Merchant Partners, a private investment firm focused on providing strategic capital and advisory services to middle market companies and business leaders. He served the global professional law firm of Kirkland & Ellis, LLP in a corporate finance and investment banking advisory role; served as the interim Vice President of Finance and Accounting for a private equity-controlled $120 million consumer products distribution business; and advised a privately-held $190 million facilities management company through its refinancing, and profit and operational improvement process.

During 2006 through 2011, Mr. Goehausen was with the global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal where he focused on restructuring, turnaround advisory and interim management of private equity controlled and public companies with revenue ranging from $100 million to $4 billion, and has served in interim CFO capacities of businesses with revenues of $200M to $500M. Mr. Goehausen was then Vice President of Corporate Development for a publicly traded dental products manufacturing company prior to its sale, and subsequently Chief Financial Officer of a private equity controlled education management company.

Mr. Goehausen earned his Master of Business Administration, With Honors, from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Accounting, Finance and Entrepreneurship, and earned his Bachelor of Science in Business with a major in Finance, Cum Laude, from Miami University in Oxford, OH. He has completed advanced studies in Corporate Finance and International Securities Markets at the London School of Economics, as well as Financial Markets, Institutions and Money & Banking at Northwestern University, and holds his CIRA certification. Mr. Goehausen has served on the Board of Managers of American EMS, LLC, and as a board observer to Primaria Health, LLC and Precision Parts International, Inc.

About MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics, Inc.

MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics Inc. is a Delaware registered company consisting of wholly-owned MEDITE GmbH a Germany-based company with its subsidiaries. On April 3, 2014, MEDITE was acquired by CytoCore, Inc., a biomolecular diagnostics company engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of cost-effective cancer screening systems and Biomarkers to assist in the early detection of cancer. By acquiring MEDITE the company changed from solely research operations to an operating company with a well-developed infrastructure, 80 employees in four countries, a distribution network to about 70 countries worldwide, a well-known and established brand name and a wide range of products for anatomic pathology, histology and cytology laboratories.

Forward Looking Statement

