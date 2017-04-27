MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics Appoints Susan Weisman as Chief Financial Officer

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. ( OTCQB : MDIT) (the "Company"), specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of molecular biomarkers and premium medical devices for detection, risk assessment and diagnosis of cancer and precancerous conditions, today announced the appointment of Susan Weisman as Chief Financial Officer

"MEDITE has worked with Susan in her role as an independent consultant since March of 2016. We believe Susan's past results and experience can assist MEDITE in building the infrastructure for substantial growth in the United States, Germany and worldwide. We also believe Susan's extensive knowledge, experience and diverse industries background will be important for the Company to improve its infrastructure, reporting and relationships with the financial community," says David Patterson CEO.

"I am excited about the future of the Company as we look to substantially grow our business globally, launch our new world class products as more efficient and cost effective solutions in the detection of cancer and cancer related diseases. I also look forward to working with the team at MEDITE," says Susan Weisman, newly appointed CFO of MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics, Inc.

Susan Weisman, a Financial Executive focused on operations, financial reporting, treasury management and strategic planning and cost controls during her 30 year career with Mitsui & Co (USA), BankAtlantic Bancorp and various other companies, will become the Chief Financial Officer of MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics, Inc.

About MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics, Inc.

MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics Inc. is a Delaware registered company consisting of wholly-own MEDITE GmbH a Germany-based company with its subsidiaries. On April 3, 2014, MEDITE was acquired by former CytoCore, Inc. a biomolecular diagnostics company engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of cost-effective cancer screening systems and Biomarkers to assist in the early detection of cancer. By acquiring MEDITE the company changed from solely research operations to an operating company with a well-developed infrastructure, approximately 80 employees in four countries, a distribution network to about 80 countries worldwide, a well-known and established brand name and a wide range of products for anatomic pathology, histology and cytology laboratories.

