Medix Global named Service Provider of the Year at the 21st Asia Insurance Industry Awards 2017

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Nov 8, 2017) - Medix Global has been awarded Service Provider of the Year at the 21st Asia Insurance Industry Awards (AIIA). The awards are presented annually by Asia Insurance Review to recognise significant accomplishments in the field of insurance in Asia.

Medix Group President Ms. Sigal Atzmon said, "Being named Service Provider of the Year is a recognition that Medix is successfully providing the best possible personalised care anywhere around the world; providing objective advice, accessibility and implementation of quality medical care. We're honored to join the list of previous winners who are changing the health insurance landscape, and we believe that our company is well positioned to contribute to this vision and scale globally."

"We are very positive about the future of healthcare and excited to be playing a significant role in a mission I am so passionate about. Medix, together with governments, global insurers and large corporates, is fully committed to developing and implementing solutions that would improve quality of medical care patients receive and flatten the inequality of care curve. This would mean a more responsible and accountable health care landscape for everyone, anywhere."

Medix Global serves as a gatekeeper between the complex medical world and its clients, ensuring that they receive the best and most appropriate treatment. Utilizing unique, customized personal case management models, Medix strives to give its clients access to the best treatments available through medical advice, support and educated decision making.

In order to win the Service Provider of the Year award, Medix had to demonstrate commitment to enhancing growth and stability of Asia's insurance industry, leadership in helping insurers to transform or improve their customer journey and operations with proven better medical outcomes and a contribution to sustainability in premiums and ensuring that medical cost inflation is responsibly controlled.

Hosted annually by Asia Insurance Review, the AIIA is now in its 21st year and is a much sought-after mark of excellence and peer group endorsement for insurance players in Asia. It is held in high regard for its well-defined criteria and transparent judging process, and is audited by KPMG. Over two decades, it has honored over 300 individuals and companies whose vision and leadership have not only created an impact within their organisations, but also positively influenced the industry and advanced its reputation. This year, there were around 40 finalists from all sectors of the industry including insurers, brokers, reinsurers, service providers, risk managers and leading personalities in the market. These were shortlisted from the more than 400 entries received during the nomination period.

For more information on the Awards, judges and winners, please visit: www.asiainsurancereview.com/asiaawards

About Medix Global

Since its inception in 2006, Medix has been passionate and committed to ensuring anyone around the world can access the best medical care, advice and diagnosis regardless of geography.

As a pre-eminent healthcare management services company, we fulfill this promise through our 300 in-house and 3,000 top specialists across a multidisciplinary, quality-accredited network that also includes 1,500 leading medical centres in over 90 countries.

Operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in over 20 languages, we are proud to guide millions of people around the world to significantly better medical outcomes -- through services such as Personal Medical Case Management, to fast track solutions to the right diagnosis and treatment; Prevention Services, to help avoid the development of major diseases; and Medical Governance Services, to prevent misuse and overuse of medical procedures through new clinical strategies. Our dedication extends to supporting government-related entities and insurers in their efforts to enhancing their healthcare strategies and initiatives.

We believe that access to quality care is a fundamental social right, which is why we support institutions that share our passion and we fund medical research and clinical programmes to help identify treatments for rare and complex conditions. This is also why we are proud to have launched Medix Ventures to invest in the creation of groundbreaking digital health solutions. With a strong focus on Asia Pacific, we aim to innovate and capitalise on the opportunities at the forefront of the digital health space so that we may lead the way and hasten advances for the future of all.

Medix is proud to provide more than 2 million members across the globe with proven better medical resolutions. In over 20% of the cases Medix has been involved in we have provided a changed of diagnosis, and in 43% we have provided a recommendation for a different, optimised treatment plan, while in 55% we have been able to avoid unnecessary medical consultations and procedures.

Medix is a Shared Value company that brings continuous benefit to payers, providers and patients and remains devoted to providing accessibility to quality medical care and eliminating unwarranted healthcare variations, while helping to control medical cost inflation.

