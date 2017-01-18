MediXall Appoints Dr. Pedro A. Sanchez, D.O., to be its First Medical Director

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - MediXall Group, Inc. ( OTCQB : MDXL) is pleased to announce the appointment of its first Medical Director, Dr. Pedro A. Sanchez, D.O. Dr. Sanchez is a graduate of Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and served his residency at Wellington Regional Medical Center in Wellington, Florida. Dr. Sanchez is Board Certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians, and has been a successful family practice physician for over 25 years.

Carl L. Larsen, President of MediXall Group, Inc. commented, "We are extremely pleased to have Dr. Sanchez join our team officially. We anticipate that Dr. Sanchez will have a very positive impact on our operation from providing Subject Matter Expertise to assisting in the analysis and review of future acquisitions. Dr. Sanchez' broad grasp of so many facets of the medical and healthcare industry, including his deep clinical and practice management experience, will greatly benefit the development and deployment of the key portfolio companies that we are building and looking to acquire."

Dr. Sanchez commented, "MediXall is truly an innovative step forward in the creation of a critical mass for healthcare information and technology. The MediXaid e-Marketplace Platform is the perfect starting point and will benefit both healthcare providers and the consumer with greater transparency and competition, both very much needed in healthcare today. The MediXaid platform concept is amazing in the way it will provide greater information and connect the patient with the latest information technology empowering them to better manage their own wellness. I believe MediXaid will be a true disruptor in the healthcare industry and will lead the way to a major shift in healthcare cost containment and reduction."

Mr. Larsen noted that Dr. Sanchez "will have a continuing input in key areas as we continue to build and deploy the MediXaid e-Marketplace, and going forward as we add additional companies to our portfolio. Our goal, as a team, is to continue to improve healthcare quality, improve transparency and create efficiencies reducing cost by building a more responsive and easier to use platform."

The Company has also recently announced recently that it has just completed the transition of the MediXall Group, Inc. into a public corporation trading as MDXL (OTCQB).

About The MediXall Group, Inc.

The MediXall Group, Inc. (MediXall) is implementing a new model for a healthcare "incubator" hub to enable healthcare and providers and consumers to find a best match for their healthcare related needs and associated products. MediXall Incubator will seek to acquire, or partner with owners of superior healthcare inventions and create mutually beneficial agreements that will generate revenue through the licensing of patented intellectual property.

For more information, please visit www.MediXall.com

About MediXaid™

MediXaid represents the concept for a regional medical/healthcare e-marketplace that will allow patients to confidentially (using coded profiles and encrypted member identification) solicit for medical and healthcare services, such as a diagnostic procedure (MRI) within a given radius of their location. It is intended to have multiple Providers for all services, reverse bidding for the product or services under a variety of conditions that may be selected by the patients such as location/proximity, delivery time and insurance network affiliation to be bid on by the Provider based on their cost structure, immediate capacity and availability and ability to meet the Patient's selections.

