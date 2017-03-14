MediXall Group, Inc. And Quantum Innovations, Inc. Announce A Strategic Partnership Agreement For The Promotion Of The PWeR Electronic Health Record Platform

MediXall Group, Inc. signs agreement with Quantum Innovations, Inc. to promote PWeR® platform

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - MediXall Group Inc. ("MediXall") ( OTCQB : MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry, announced this morning that it has completed the next step in the planned expansion of the MediXall business model. The Company has signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement with Quantum Innovations, Inc. to promote its flagship Electronic Healthcare Record (EHR) and Practice Management (PM) PWeR® platform to the MediXall Member Network.

Neil Swartz, President & CEO of MediXall, commented, "Currently, medical care providers are facing material challenges that go well beyond attracting new patients; a league of issues being driven by consumers, payers and state and federal government. As part of our MediXall business model, we are selecting revolutionary products and services that will help MediXall Members increase their net margins and keep more of their revenue, as well as assist in reducing their business operations burden. Today we are introducing what we believe is a product that can help medical care providers not only meet government mandates, but also sets a new standard for the provider/patient relationship through a revolutionary patient portal that facilitates faster and more convenient physician-patient interaction."

PWeR stands for Personal Wellness electronic Record®. This 21st century healthcare technology solution is a new breed, state-of-the-art "2016 Certified Ambulatory Complete EHR" that is focused on enhancing the interaction of provider-as-a-member-of-the-patient's-care-team. Medical and health records will follow the patient, giving every healthcare provider that sees that patient access to all the information needed to assist in their diagnosis and treatment plan. Providers will be able to access a patient's entire medical record in one virtual place, through our trademarked "One Patient...Total Connectivity®" concept. In critical situations, or routine consultations and treatments, on the PWeR platform, hospitals will be enabled to access full medical histories and make even more educated medical decisions based on complete and accurate data. Designed for healthcare providers, PWeR also supports the reporting and care management for providers in ACOs, MSNs, and PSNs.

Noel J. Guillama, Chairman of MediXall Group, Inc., said, "Medical care providers in every segment of healthcare are overwhelmed with government regulations and changes in payment and fee structures. These changes include Meaningful Use (MU-2) standards, Physician Quality Reporting System (PQRS) a quality reporting program that started this January (2017) as part of the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015 (MACRA) and affects all physicians and healthcare professionals on The Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS). Regulations have burdened doctors with more work and fewer resources. MediXall's mission is to implement powerful tools to lighten that burden, and we believe that PWeR will offer material assistance to providers in a number of ways. We think the EHR should be easier to use and give doctors more information and easier access, while maintaining their connection to their patients."

The Company announced that the agreement allows MediXall to offer PWeR, the beneficiary of many U.S. patents and proprietary technology, to its Members under a preferred pricing structure, including facilitating patient access via the built-in patient portal. "This is a first step toward a suite of services and products that will be available to our Members going forward," commented Mr. Neil Swartz.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry that is actively trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "MDXL." The Company believes its revolutionary approach will help drive much needed change that it envisions is needed in the current healthcare system. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. MediXall's first acquisition was MediXaid™, a developing cloud-based software platform that promises to revolutionize the way people purchase healthcare goods and services.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.