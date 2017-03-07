MediXall Group, Inc. Announces the Successful Launch of Its Program to Enlist Healthcare Providers to Its Network

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - MediXall Group Inc. ( OTCQB : MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that the launch of its program to recruit and enlist licensed and certified Diagnostic Centers, medical services, medical product providers and Physician Practices to its Member Network, as previously announced, is a success with the acquisition of several Medical Centers within the period.

The successful enlisting of practice centers is yet another major step in the validation of the MediXall business model and will be instrumental in the process of bringing competitive pricing and availability of medical services directly to the consumer. The reception from practice managers to the Company's plans has been extremely encouraging. As noted by Founder and Chairman of MediXall Group, Inc., Mr. Noel J. Guillama, "An estimated 10 percent of US citizens do not have any health insurance and another estimated 27 percent of the U.S. population have high deductible health care plans."

The MediXall Group will provide a valuable resource to the uninsured and all consumers as they address trying to achieve wellness in a financially challenging system. "The online marketplace is a well-established model for utilizing the power of competition to empower the consumer, we are now bringing this model to healthcare, in an era of growing deductibles and escalating healthcare costs," Mr. Guillama added.

The MediXall healthcare incubator business model will provide a wide range of healthcare-related platforms that provide the consumer transparency in their healthcare with cost-effective health care products and services through free market competition as well as operating efficiency to the healthcare providers using the MediXall companies. The first of many such enterprises to be offered by MediXall is the MediXaid™ e-marketplace platform what will bring real transparency and free market competition to healthcare by providing consumers with an opportunity to obtain a "lowest available" cost for credentialed and certified providers of their healthcare needs.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry. The Company believes its revolutionary approach will help drive much change that it envisions is needed in the current healthcare system. MediXall Group's mission is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication and transparency between the consumer and healthcare provider; deploying better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement and vision.

