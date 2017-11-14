MediXall Group, Inc. Completes Milestones, Looks To Launch MediXaid Platform and Expand Sales & Marketing

FT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Nov 14, 2017) - MediXall Group Inc. ( OTCQB : MDXL) announced today that several significant milestones have been completed. The Company, which initially targeted the South Florida region, will be the first platform of its kind to address the need for consumer-facing healthcare technology and pricing transparency at a level that meets and exceeds regulatory and professional standards, while offering a familiar and convenient user experience, setting MediXaid.com apart from all others.

Since inception, MediXall Group and the development team have finalized the MediXaid Healthcare Platform's User Interface and User Experience (see demo at http://medixaid.com/demo/) and are currently onboarding MRI centers and Chiropractors to the platform, on track for a soft launch with those specialties in Q4 of 2017.

The MediXaid Provider Network's 4,000+ registered healthcare providers are continuing to complete their legal agreements and the subsequent process of credentialing and onboarding to the MediXaid Platform. The full launch of the MediXaid Healthcare Platform with all medical services available is on track for the first quarter of 2018, including, but not limited to, the following general categories:

Physician services including cosmetic services and surgery

Dental services including orthodontics, endodontics, and oral surgery, and other physician services

Diagnostic services including MRI, MRA, CT Scan, Stress Tests, sonograms and ultrasounds

Laboratory services

Home healthcare services

MediXall Group deploys a direct sales approach driven by an inside sales team based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Orlando, Florida. The sales team qualifies and manages prospective and current MediXaid Network Providers, aiming to initiate, retain, and expand their use of the platform over time. The sales team partners with the technology team to provide consultation and product demonstration to prospects to accelerate the onboarding of new subscribers. MediXall Group will begin to engage large companies that have healthcare plans for their employees in the first quarter of 2018. MediXall intends to develop and expand a field sales team responsible for discovery, qualification, and account management for larger organizations.

The MediXaid Platform is creating a unified online environment that connects physicians and caregivers to patients, and payers to the caregivers, across all healthcare settings. Starting with pricing transparency, we intend to expand our service offerings to enable smarter care and empower the customer/patient at virtually every point of the healthcare continuum; whether organically, through acquisitions, or through integration with our strategic partners' solutions. As we expand the Healthcare EcoSystemTM, the MediXaid Healthcare Platform will facilitate such transformation in the future of healthcare by offering community connectivity, interoperability, data analytics, and consumer engagement features and functionality.

MediXall Group CEO, Neil Swartz, stated, "MediXall has put together a very ambitious expansion strategy that we feel is well supported by our operations history so far. The momentum we are building in the marketplace is only going to grow, and we are adding staff and other regional offices to meet this tremendous challenge."

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry that is actively trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "MDXL." The Company believes its revolutionary approach will help drive much needed change that it envisions is needed in the current healthcare system. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. MediXall's first acquisition was MediXaid®, a developing cloud-based software platform that promises to revolutionize the way people purchase healthcare goods and services.

About MediXaid

The first product MediXall is developing is the MediXaid Platform, which is on schedule for a 4th quarter launch. The MediXaid Platform is a new generation healthcare marketplace platform to address the growing need of self-pay and high deductible consumers for greater transparency and price competition in their healthcare costs. With MediXaid.com, patient/clients find price transparency and the ability to make informed choices based on price, location and schedule for requested medical products and services. In this era of rapidly increasing deductibles and healthcare costs, the cloud-based MediXaid platform is designed to be transformational and disruptive to traditional methods of medical care and provisioning of medical services to the consumer.

