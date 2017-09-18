MediXall Group, Inc. Creates Multiple Revenue Streams in September 2017

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) - MediXall Group, Inc. ( OTCQB : MDXL) announced today that three additional revenue streams are in place and operational, creating additional value in the company. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. Prior to the planned October launch of the MediXaid Healthcare Platform, a subsidiary of MediXall Group with over 3,500 practitioners and diagnostic centers participating, to date, the company has signed agreements with strategic partners, SafeRide and PWeR®, who offer strong solutions to help network practitioners grow their businesses.

Strategic partner, SafeRide Health is a digital health platform that connects care providers to appropriate medically qualified transport and Lyft to manage no-shows and transportation for high risk or high need patients. Studies indicate that an estimated 3.6 million Americans miss medical appointments because they lack quality public transit or don't have a car, costing the health care system an estimated $150 billion in delays. Strategic partner, PWeR®, a cloud-based medical records protection platform that centralizes patient data from multiple sources to one location, is designed to have medical records follow the patient, giving healthcare providers a comprehensive overview of a patient's records and medical history. Through these strategic partners, MediXall now offers practitioners and diagnostic centers better ways to serve patients by increasing convenience in accessing and storing patient information and facilitating transportation to medical facilities for those who might otherwise miss their appointment.

Over the past three months, MediXall Group has experienced increasing success in offering financial products to its MediXaid® platform members, to assist them in developing their businesses and client/patient relationships. This is the third component of MediXall Group's business model currently generating revenue. MediXall's team of institutional and private lenders have designed financing products to assist practitioners and their patient/clients through each phase of their evolution, from setting up and equipping a state-of-the-art practice, helping patients get the care they need right now, whether medically imperative or elective, and helping practices smooth out the process of maintaining cash flow. The company is on a mission to revolutionize the health care industry by improving the scope and structure of financing services and products, and being consistently responsive to the changing demands of the healthcare marketplace.

MediXall Group CEO, Neil Swartz, stated, "Watching the enthusiastic response for healthcare pricing transparency from the 3,500-plus healthcare providers we have signed up so far, prompted our team to ask what more we could do to support our practitioners in building their practices. Many expressed a need for better access to patient information, better ways to increase attendance to appointments, and financial services to support both patient procedures and practice growth and operations. As part of our MediXall business model, we are selecting revolutionary products and services to add to our Healthcare Ecosystem that will address these needs, while at the same time help MediXaid Provider Network members increase their net margins and keep more of their revenue, as well as assist in reducing their business operations burden."

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry that is actively trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "MDXL." The Company believes its revolutionary approach will help drive much needed change that it envisions is needed in the current healthcare system. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. MediXall's first acquisition was MediXaid®, a developing cloud-based software platform that promises to revolutionize the way people purchase healthcare goods and services.

About MediXaid

The first product MediXall is developing is the MediXaid Platform, which is on schedule for a 4th quarter launch. The MediXaid Platform is a new generation healthcare marketplace platform to address the growing need of self-pay and high deductible consumers for greater transparency and price competition in their healthcare costs. With MediXaid.com, patient/clients find price transparency and the ability to make informed choices based on price, location and schedule for requested medical products and services. In this era of rapidly increasing deductibles and healthcare costs, the cloud-based MediXaid platform is designed to be transformational and disruptive to traditional methods of medical care and provisioning of medical services to the consumer.

