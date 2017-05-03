MediXall Group, Inc. Launches The Next Phase Of Its Marketing & Sales Plan To Recruit Its Healthcare Provider Network

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - MediXall Group, Inc., ( OTCQB : MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry announced today that Phase 2 in recruitment of Healthcare Providers has been launched with the Provider Development Website designed to accelerate enlisting of select physician practices, diagnostic centers and medical services companies to the MediXaid® Electronic Marketplace Platform.

Building upon the success of its program to enlist diagnostic centers to the MediXaid® Electronic Marketplace Platform, the MediXall Group announces the unveiling of the next phase in the recruitment and development of Providers with the Provider Network Website. This website is dedicated to recruiting healthcare practices to sign-up for the "Early Adopter" program that includes use of the MediXaid® Electronic Marketplace Platform at greatly reduced costs. Prospective MediXaid® Healthcare Providers are directed to the MediXaid® Provider Network Platform (www.medixaid.com) through phone calls from the Company's Sales Team and the Social Media/Digital Marketing Program.

MediXall Group Chief Operating Officer, Carl Larsen, stated, "We are excited by the overwhelmingly positive response we are receiving from healthcare practices to join the MediXaid® Provider Network. We believe we have developed a strong marketing and sales program that will both facilitate the rapid development of a strong healthcare provider network here in South Florida and further serve as a foundation for expanding our reach throughout the State and nationwide. I am pleased by the success we are seeing in the innovative marketing and sales program we have designed and launched. Based upon our recruitment rate to date, I am confident that we can build our "Early Adopter" Provider Network more quickly than we had forecast, allowing deeper market penetration then we had predicted as well as the opportunity to extend our reach beyond South Florida sooner. The success in building our Provider Network in MediXaid® will also quickly translate to MediXall for other services we are preparing to rollout to our Provider Network, at or before launch of the MediXaid® Platform, including patient and provider loan services, and the PWeR Electronic Health Record Platform."

The MediXaid® Electronic Marketplace Platform will allow the public to shop for their own medical services, diagnostic procedures, medical products and devices. In addition to a wide range of healthcare information and content, the platform will provide the consumer with the ability to select and purchase a wide variety of medical services including physician, diagnostic and laboratory services, and pharmacy and health care-related products sorted by price, availability and location. The goal of the MediXaid® platform is to deliver transparency to the consumer in their healthcare services with cost-effective health care products and services through free market competition. The platform also focuses on convenience and urgency by highlighting products and services that are readily available and conveniently located for the consumer.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry. The Company believes its revolutionary approach will help drive much change that it envisions is needed in the current healthcare system. MediXall Group's mission is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication, providing better technology and support services, and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement and vision.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents of the company. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.