MediXall Group, Inc. Preparing to Launch MediXaid.com

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - MediXall Group Inc. ( OTCQB : MDXL) announced today that the MediXaid Healthcare Marketplace Platform, a subsidiary of MediXall Group with over 3,750 practitioners and diagnostic centers participating, to date, is in the final stages of its beta-testing phase, and has activated its consumer marketing outreach to enroll consumers/patients in preparation for the upcoming launch of the platform in late 2017.

Over the past two months, the MediXaid development team has finalized the platform's User Interface and User Experience and started conducting beta testing with multiple MediXaid Provider Network members. To ensure brand consistency, MediXall has worked closely with the MediXaid development team to develop a strong marketing and sales program that will both facilitate the rapid development of strong consumer demand in South Florida and further serve as a foundation for expanding the Company's reach throughout the State and nationwide. The marketing efforts are focused on generating awareness of the platform, establishing and promoting the MediXaid brand, and cultivating a community of successful and vocal healthcare providers and consumers.

MediXaid is reaching the South Florida market in both online and offline marketing initiatives, including search engine and email marketing, online display and print advertising, participation in trade shows, events and conferences, permission marketing, social media and media outreach, and strategic partnerships. The Company is focused heavily on social media marketing, including Facebook and LinkedIn where they have developed a highly targeted strategy aimed to provide educational material as well as visually compelling graphics and messaging on the value proposition that joining the healthcare e-marketplace brings to provide the consumer with true transparency and cost-effective services.

MDXL Chairman, Noel Guillama, stated, "We have been extremely pleased by the positive reaction expressed by more than two dozen healthcare providers who have participated in the evaluation and final development of MediXaid.com. We believe we are providing the entire healthcare industry with a solution to the pricing transparency problem, and access to information about quality care, that can only be provided by just such an online portal."

MediXall Group anticipates launching the Diagnostic Center division of the platform within a month, with the full launch of MediXaid.com to follow as soon as all Board Reviews and credentialing certifications have been completed.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry that is actively trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "MDXL." The Company believes its revolutionary approach will help drive much needed change that it envisions is needed in the current healthcare system. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. MediXall's first acquisition was MediXaid®, a developing cloud-based software platform that promises to revolutionize the way people purchase healthcare goods and services.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.