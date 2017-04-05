FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - MediXall Group Inc., ( OTCQB : MDXL) ("MediXall"), is a technology and innovation-driven organization structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry. As part of the preparation for launch of the MediXaid e-Marketplace platform MediXall has engaged eLuminate Marketing (www.eLuminateMarketing.com) to finalize its branding and develop marketing materials, advertising campaigns and for social media and internet marketing to consumers and providers in South Florida.

Carl Larsen, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of MediXall, commented, "A key element of our successful launch will be securing a critical mass of both providers and consumers to the platform. We are confident that the talented team from eLuminate Marketing will guide us in reaching our goals of at least 1,000 providers and 100,000 consumers to the platform within two months following official launch. eLuminate is also working closely with the MediXaid development team to ensure brand consistency and the highest quality of User Interface and User Experience -- absolutely key elements to our success."

eLuminate Marketing specializes in branding and digital marketing which includes content creation, social media, search engine marketing (SEM) and display advertising. eLuminate will also prepare a brief video describing MediXaid to encourage both consumer and provider participation. Lyndsi Stafford, CEO of eLuminate, commented, "We are excited to be working with MediXall on the MediXaid platform which we consider to be a revolutionary and disruptive technology in healthcare and will bring positive change to consumers and providers. Our recent work with other clients in the healthcare space has shown us the value proposition that MediXaid brings to provide the consumer with true transparency and cost-effective services while giving providers a reach into the market that can significantly increase the number of self-pay and high-deductible patients at minimal investment. I expect MediXaid to be a true game changer in the healthcare industry and am grateful to be a part of the early stage development effort."

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry that is actively trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "MDXL." The Company believes its revolutionary approach will help drive much needed change that it envisions is needed in the current healthcare system. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. MediXall's first acquisition was MediXaid™, a developing cloud-based software platform that promises to revolutionize the way people purchase healthcare goods and services.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.