Medovex Corporation Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Stockholders' Equity Listing Requirement

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - Medovex Corp. ( NASDAQ : MDVX), a developer of medical technology products, today announced that on March 1, 2017, Nasdaq issued a determination that the company has evidenced compliance with the minimum $2.5 million stockholders' equity requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Like all NASDAQ listed companies, the Company's future periodic reports are subject to review for continued compliance with NASDAQ listing rules.

About Medovex

Medovex was formed to acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of potentially ground breaking medical technology products. Criteria for selection include those products with potential for significant improvement in the quality of patient care combined with cost effectiveness. The Company's first pipeline product, the DenerveX device, is intended to provide long lasting relief from pain associated with facet joint syndrome at significantly less cost than currently available options. To learn more about Medovex Corp., visit www.medovex.com

