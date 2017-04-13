Medovex Corporation Retains CG Capital as Investor Relations Counsel

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - Medovex Corp. ( NASDAQ : MDVX) ("Medovex" or "Company"), a developer of medical technology products, today announced that it has retained CG Capital, a leading capital markets development and research firm specifically targeting the health care sector, as its external investor relations counsel.

Jason Assad, Medovex's Director of Corporate Communications, stated, "CG Capital's expertise, contacts and strategic counsel in investor relations, specifically targeting the health care sector, is expected to add significant value to our efforts to increase visibility within the financial and medical community. We look forward to leveraging their expertise as we continue to work towards the European launch of our DenerveX™ System."

"We look forward to working with the Medovex team at this exciting time in its evolution," said Rich Cockrell, President of CG Capital. "I believe that Medovex's DenerveX System represents a highly disruptive entry into a very large market opportunity. We believe the Company is approaching an inflection point and look forward to increasing the Company's visibility through the introduction to new targeted investors. I am confident that our firm will execute well on behalf of Medovex shareholders."

The Company's patented DenerveX System, is not yet commercially available in the EU and the U.S. The DenerveX System is designed to provide longer lasting relief of pain associated with the facet joint. Lower back pain is the second most common cause of disability in the U.S. for adults. Studies indicate that 10% of the U.S. adult population suffers from lower back pain and that 31% of lower back pain is attributed to facet joint pain.

The DenerveX System consists of the DenerveX Device Kit, containing a single use device, and the DenerveX Pro-40 Power Generator. The DenerveX system is designed to provide a minimally invasive treatment option which combines two actions into one device.

DenerveX is not yet CE marked or FDA cleared.

About Medovex

Medovex was formed to acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of potentially ground breaking medical technology products. Criteria for selection include those products with potential for significant improvement in the quality of patient care combined with cost effectiveness. The Company's first pipeline product, the DenerveX device, is intended to provide long lasting relief from pain associated with facet joint syndrome at significantly less cost than currently available options. To learn more about Medovex Corp., visit www.medovex.com.

About CG Capital

CG Capital is a capital markets development firm focused on enhancing investor awareness for small-to-midcap companies. It aligns a company's strategic goals to an institution's investment thesis and fundamentals to create a sound, long-term investment objective. The company also advises companies in various areas, including private and pre-IPO activity, mergers and acquisitions, bankruptcy, executive transitions, activist shareholders, hostile takeovers, downsizing, and event management. www.cg.capital.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward- looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), not limited to Risk Factors relating to its patent business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.