Medovex Corporation to Attend EUROSPINE 2017 October 11-13 in Dublin, Ireland

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - Medovex Corp. ( NASDAQ : MDVX) ("Medovex" or the "Company"), the developer of the DenerveX® System, a new and novel device designed for enduring relief of Facet Joint Syndrome related to chronic back pain, today announced the Company will be attending Attend EUROSPINE 2017 October 11-13 in Dublin, Ireland. Medovex will be at booth L40, Liffey.

As part of the product exhibition, Medovex will highlight its innovative DenerveX System. The DenerveX System is a highly differentiated technology. It denervates and removes capsular tissue from the Facet Joint in one single procedure. Treatment results from the combined effect of a deburring or polishing action and RF ablation treatment on the Facet Joint. Using this new technique, the slowly rotating burr removes the targeted facet joint synovial membrane and joint surface while the heat ablation destroys tissue and denudes any residual nervous and synovial membrane overlying the joint, removing the end point sensory tissue of the joint.

Medovex's DenerveX is a non-narcotic, non-steroidal, non-addictive alternative to opioids that can restore a patient to a more normal, active lifestyle.

Manfred Sablowski, Medovex Sr. Vice President of Sales and Marketing, stated, "We are excited to again participate at EUROSPINE 2017. We developed the DenerveX System to enhance a patient's quality of life. The agony of pain associated with the Facet Joint can be life-altering, robbing people of even the simplest joys of daily life like bending over to hug a grandchild, taking a walk or gardening. Powerful painkillers often prescribed for severe chronic back pain are fanning the flames of the nation's opioid epidemic. The DenerveX System involves a simple, minimally invasive, 'keyhole' procedure that is designed to bring faster, longer-lasting relief."

Facet Joint Syndrome (FJS), also known as spinal osteoarthritis, spinal arthritis, or facet joint osteoarthritis, is a significant health and economic problem in the United States and other countries in the EU and Rest of World affecting millions each year. Current treatment options are generally temporary and there is no proven long-lasting option for FJS.

The DenerveX System consists of the DenerveX Kit which contains the DenerveX Device, a single use medical device and the DenerveX Pro-40 Power Generator. DenerveX system is CE marked and for sale in countries outside the US accepting the CE mark, but is not yet FDA cleared.

About Medovex

Medovex was formed to acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of potentially ground breaking medical technology products. Criteria for selection include those products with potential for significant improvement in the quality of patient care combined with cost effectiveness. The Company's first pipeline product, the DenerveX device, is intended to provide long lasting relief from pain associated with facet joint syndrome at significantly less cost than currently available options. To learn more about Medovex Corp., visit www.medovex.com

Safe Harbor Statement

