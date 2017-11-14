MedReleaf Corp. Announces $100.5 Million Bought Deal Financing

MARKHAM, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 14, 2017) -

MedReleaf Corp. (TSX:LEAF) ("MedReleaf" or the "Company") announced today that it has entered into an agreement with GMP Securities L.P., on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters will purchase, on a bought deal basis pursuant to the filing of a short form prospectus, an aggregate of 6,072,600 common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company at a price of $16.55 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") from the Company and Zola Finance Inc., Rayray Investments Inc., Baronford Capital Corporation, AJA Holdings 2013 Inc. and MENA Investment Network Inc. as selling shareholders (collectively, the "Selling Shareholders") for aggregate gross proceeds of $100.5 million, with MedReleaf and the Selling Shareholders receiving gross proceeds of $60.0 million and $40.5 million, respectively (the "Offering").

The Company has agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 543,821 Common Shares at the Offering Price, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time and from time to time on or prior to the date that is 30 days following the closing of the Offering. If this option is exercised in full, an additional $9 million in gross proceeds will be raised pursuant to the Offering and the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be $109.5 million (with MedReleaf and the Selling Shareholders receiving gross proceeds of $69.0 million and $40.5 million, respectively).

The Common Shares will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in all provinces of Canada (except Quebec). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to finance the acquisition and/or construction of additional cannabis production and manufacturing facilities in Canada as well as in other jurisdictions with federal legal cannabis markets, where warranted by the opportunities available to MedReleaf, and the expansion of the Company's marketing and sales initiatives. The Company will not receive any of the net proceeds from the Common Shares being offered by the Selling Shareholders and all such net proceeds will go to the Selling Shareholders. The Offering is expected to close on or about December 4, 2017 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

In connection with the Offering, the Selling Shareholders have agreed to extend the release of the initial one-half of the common shares of the Company held by such Selling Shareholders that are subject to lock-up agreements until February 5, 2018.

About MedReleaf Corp.

MedReleaf sets The Medical Grade Standard™ for cannabis in Canada and around the world. The first and only ICH-GMP and ISO 9001 certified cannabis producer in North America, MedReleaf is a R&D-driven company dedicated to patient care, scientific innovation, research and advancing the understanding of the therapeutic benefits of cannabis. Sourced from around the world and carefully cultivated in one of two state of the art facilities in Ontario, MedReleaf delivers a variety of premium products to patients seeking safe, consistent and effective medical cannabis.

For more information on MedReleaf, its products, research and how the company is helping patients #livefree, please visit MedReleaf.com or follow @medreleaf.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are statements other than statements of historical fact and which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would", "could" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information used in this press release includes statements relating to the timing for the completion of the Offering and the use of proceeds thereof. The forward-looking information in this news release are based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances, including those relating to: general economic conditions, the expected timing and cost of completing the Offering and the Company's intentions with respect to the use of proceeds from the Offering. Statements containing forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications as to whether, or the times at which, such events, performance or results will occur or be achieved. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information, including risks that the Offering may not be completed as anticipated or at all, and those risks and uncertainties and other cautionary statements contained in the Company's annual information form dated June 27, 2017, which is available electronically at www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date on which it is given and, except as required by law, MedReleaf does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.